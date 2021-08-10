Call for better drainage at Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre after repeat flooding

A local councillor is calling for more to be done to fix flooding at the Riverside Recycling Centre after it temporarily shut again.

The facility closed for the second time in a year following reports of flooding from the severe weather.

The centre closed on Monday for around three hours to allow the on-site pump to remove standing water.

Locals were advised to use the Baldovie Recycling Centre on the other side of Dundee instead.

Regular flooding

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has been dealing with complaints related to the flood closures for years, dating back over his career at the council.

Work was undertaken several years ago to provide a “soakaway” around the centre as well as a pump which is triggered when there is a certain level of rainfall.

However, the West End councillor said there is often a lag between the rain falling and the pump being able to do its job and pump any standing water away.

This has led to several temporary closures, including earlier this year in February following similar heavy rainfall.

Mr Macpherson is now asking the council to do more to fix the issue.

“I’m pleased the department has put mitigations in place,” he said.

“However I’ve asked what else can be done because, despite mitigations, the centre was still closed for about three hours today.

“It’s not completely resolved the issues and I would like to see if there are any further steps that can be considered.”

Mr Macpherson stressed the necessity of ensuring the centre is open for his constituents.

“There are only two of these centres in the city and Baldovie is much further away.

“People in the West End really rely on this centre for large household recycling and waste disposal.

“We need to ensure the flooding doesn’t happen again.

“The situation has been improved, but it’s not a guaranteed solution. It’s just unfortunate that the centre is situated at the lowest point in the site.”

Standing water

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Work has been carried out at the site to help improve drainage at Riverside, however in the event of consistent and heavy rain there can be the requirement to close the site in order to clear standing water.

“Our staff have worked hard to reopen the Riverside recycling centre site, which has open to the public again to dispose of items, along with our Baldovie site.”