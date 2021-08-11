News / Local / Dundee Barefooted lout spat in officer’s face after petrol bomb threat in Dundee shop By Ciaran Shanks August 11 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 11 2021, 12.12pm A shoeless lout threatened to petrol bomb children, coughed at a shop employee and spat in a police officer’s face during a chaotic rampage in Dundee. John Duncan terrified staff at Graham Street News in April after he was caught trying to hide a milkshake in his clothing. The 28-year-old later repeatedly punchd a police officer while clutching a screwdriver and trying to gouge his eye, before spitting in the face of another. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]