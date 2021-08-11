Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Local / Dundee

Huge cruise ship returns to Dundee — here’s when locals can spot it sailing down the Tay

By James Simpson
August 11 2021, 12.01pm Updated: August 11 2021, 8.45pm
Marella Explorer 2 at the Port of Dundee on August 11
Marella Explorer 2 at the Port of Dundee on August 11

Dundonians looking to get a closer look at the “impressive” Marella Explorer 2 cruise ship will still have an opportunity until early evening on Wednesday.

Since docking in the morning at the Port of Dundee, waves of locals have been clamouring to get a snap of the 72,000-ton vessel.

The ship has made a swift return to our shores after bringing 800 passengers to the City of Discovery just last month.

Arriving in the early hours of this morning, thrilled Dundonians have been able to view the cruise liner at the Stannergate.

It will leave port shortly before 6pm this evening and will be most visible in the Firth of Tay at Tayport and Broughty Ferry.

Marella Explorer 2 became the first cruise ship to visit the dock since 2019 after the recent Covid-19 travel restrictions.

According to Marine Traffic, the cruise liner departed from the Port of Holyhead in Wales on August 9 before going past Thurso towards Dundee in recent days.

‘Delighted to see it back’

Glyn Lewis, 50, who captured a snap of the ship said he was “delighted” to see it back so soon after its recent voyage to the area.

He added: “I got a picture just after 8am today and it is an impressive ship to see at the Stannergate.

Marella Explorer 2 , the first cruise ship to dock at Dundee since lockdown, leaves the city's port on July 28.
Marella Explorer 2 , the first cruise ship to dock at Dundee since lockdown, leaves the city’s port on July 28.

“There was lots of great pictures of it last time but I’m certainly delighted to see it back again so soon.”

Speaking previously, Rob Mason, head of cruise for Capital Cruising, said the first call back into Dundee last month was a “clear sign” of the demand for UK cruise holidays.

