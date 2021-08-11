Huge cruise ship returns to Dundee — here’s when locals can spot it sailing down the Tay

Dundonians looking to get a closer look at the “impressive” Marella Explorer 2 cruise ship will still have an opportunity until early evening on Wednesday.

Since docking in the morning at the Port of Dundee, waves of locals have been clamouring to get a snap of the 72,000-ton vessel.

The ship has made a swift return to our shores after bringing 800 passengers to the City of Discovery just last month.

Arriving in the early hours of this morning, thrilled Dundonians have been able to view the cruise liner at the Stannergate.

It will leave port shortly before 6pm this evening and will be most visible in the Firth of Tay at Tayport and Broughty Ferry.

Marella Explorer 2 became the first cruise ship to visit the dock since 2019 after the recent Covid-19 travel restrictions.

According to Marine Traffic, the cruise liner departed from the Port of Holyhead in Wales on August 9 before going past Thurso towards Dundee in recent days.

‘Delighted to see it back’

Glyn Lewis, 50, who captured a snap of the ship said he was “delighted” to see it back so soon after its recent voyage to the area.

He added: “I got a picture just after 8am today and it is an impressive ship to see at the Stannergate.

“There was lots of great pictures of it last time but I’m certainly delighted to see it back again so soon.”

Speaking previously, Rob Mason, head of cruise for Capital Cruising, said the first call back into Dundee last month was a “clear sign” of the demand for UK cruise holidays.