News / Local / Dundee Well-known Dundee nightclub owner John Pearson dies suddenly By Lindsey Hamilton August 11 2021, 1.06pm Updated: August 11 2021, 2.12pm John Pearson Well-known Dundee nightclub owner, John Pearson, who spent his last years fighting for justice after his daughter's death, has died suddenly. John's body was discovered in his Seagate flat on July 30. He was 74. John's sister Deborah Pearson, who lives in Bathgate, said he became unwell at home. John Pearson. Deborah said: "I had spent three days with him in Dundee only three weeks before he was found.