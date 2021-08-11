Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

Thief crashed Dundee restaurant boss’s stolen Land Rover during police chase

By Ciaran Shanks
August 11 2021, 1.30pm Updated: August 11 2021, 3.19pm
Grainger crashed on North Erskine Street after being pursued by police.
A thief took a restaurant owner’s Land Rover for a joyride before crashing it while being chased by police.

Officers used PAVA spray on James Grainger as he fled in the stolen car in March.

The thief ploughed into another man’s car on North Erskine Street, Dundee, before being arrested.

Grainger, who has a string of previous convictions, was locked up at the city’s sheriff court after pleading guilty to taking the Land Rover Discovery and driving dangerously.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “You have an appalling record for road traffic offences and analogous offences of this sort.”

Car chase

Grainger had only recently moved to Dundee from Wales to be closer to his mother.

The court was told how Sanat Ghatak, owner of the Shaheen restaurant in the city centre, noticed his keys and car were missing after leaving at 8.30pm on the day in question.

Police were contacted and officers were asked to look out for the car.

A short time later, Grainger, 36, and a female associate from the Dundee Survival Group hostel, where he was staying, drove to Lidl in Stobswell in the car with another woman.

shaheen closed
The car was stolen from near the Shaheen, where its owner was working.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “At around 9.20pm, police officers driving northwards on Dura Street saw the car come out of the Brown Constable Street junction.

“They confirmed the registration and followed the vehicle on North Erskine Street.

“The vehicle came to a stop just behind a van.

“Officers told the accused to get out of the car.

“One of the passengers complied but the accused and his female associate remained inside.”

One of the officers shouted at Grainger to turn off the engine but he refused to make eye contact.

The PAVA spray was drawn and used through the gap in the driver’s window but Grainger reversed off at speed.

“The accused spun the car around facing the opposite direction and drove down the street at speed,” Ms Apostolova said.

“He failed to give way and collided with the witness’s car.

“It was struck with such force that it caused the vehicle to spin landing half way onto the pavement and the airbags were deployed.

“The witness suffered pain in his left arm.”

Prison

Grainger, a prisoner of HMP Perth, fled the scene but was later found at the car park area of the Dundee MOT centre.

He pled guilty to taking and driving away the Land Rover without consent from Chapel Street on March 21.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

On the same day, Grainger drove dangerously by failing to stop the car when asked to do so by police, failing to stop at a give way junction and colliding with another vehicle causing damage.

Solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Grainger had now been recalled on a prison sentence from Cardiff Crown Court and may not be released until November 2024.

Grainger was sentenced to 12 months in prison and disqualified from driving for seven-and-a-half years.

