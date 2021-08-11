Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Police called after disturbance between two dogs in Dundee

By James Simpson
August 11 2021, 3.49pm Updated: August 11 2021, 3.53pm
Police on Constitution Road.
Police on Constitution Road.

Two police units were called to a fight near Dundee city centre involving two dogs.

The incident on Constitution Road saw one man suffer “minor injuries” as he tried to separate the animals shortly after midday on Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed.

Police were called to the scene at around midday on Wednesday.

A police jeep and a car were situated outside a block of flats near the junction with Dudhope Crescent Road.

One man said he saw four police officers at the scene in the immediate aftermath as he expressed his shock at what had happened.

He added: “It isn’t unusual to see the police in and around that area to be honest but I’m shocked to hear it was an incident involving two dogs.

“I did see a guy with a dog at the scene but I never thought anything of it but the police were still here at around 12.45pm but it appeared it was maybe winding down.

“They (the police) were sitting directly outside the flats near the hairdressers and the newsagents when I came past.”

Police Scotland

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed no further police action would be taken but details of the incident have been submitted to the dog warden.

She added: “We were called around 12.05pm on Wednesday, August 11, to a report of a disturbance in Constitution Road, Dundee, involving two dogs.

“One man sustained a minor injury when trying to separate the dogs and declined medical attention.

“Details have been passed to the dog warden and no further police action is needed at this time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier