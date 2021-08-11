Police called after disturbance between two dogs in Dundee

Two police units were called to a fight near Dundee city centre involving two dogs.

The incident on Constitution Road saw one man suffer “minor injuries” as he tried to separate the animals shortly after midday on Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed.

A police jeep and a car were situated outside a block of flats near the junction with Dudhope Crescent Road.

One man said he saw four police officers at the scene in the immediate aftermath as he expressed his shock at what had happened.

He added: “It isn’t unusual to see the police in and around that area to be honest but I’m shocked to hear it was an incident involving two dogs.

“I did see a guy with a dog at the scene but I never thought anything of it but the police were still here at around 12.45pm but it appeared it was maybe winding down.

“They (the police) were sitting directly outside the flats near the hairdressers and the newsagents when I came past.”

Police Scotland

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed no further police action would be taken but details of the incident have been submitted to the dog warden.

She added: “We were called around 12.05pm on Wednesday, August 11, to a report of a disturbance in Constitution Road, Dundee, involving two dogs.

“One man sustained a minor injury when trying to separate the dogs and declined medical attention.

“Details have been passed to the dog warden and no further police action is needed at this time.”