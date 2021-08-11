Dundee MSP Shona Robison leads tributes to brother Paul after campaigner’s death

Dundee MSP Shona Robison has led tributes to her brother, Paul Robison, after the lifelong campaigner died.

Shona Robison, who represents Dundee City East, paid tribute to her “big brother” on Twitter after attending his funeral on Tuesday.

She said he was a lifelong campaigner on trade justice issues, as well as a “loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, uncle and brother”.

“He was a lifelong campaigner on issues like trade justice and a big [Scottish Independence supporter].

“He loved a debate! He will be missed by many and was taken far too soon,” Ms Robison added.

Jane Herbstritt, a campaigner with Global Justice Now, also paid tribute to Paul, who died in July aged 67.

Writing about Paul, Jane said: “I was very sad to hear this week about the death of one of the Trade Justice Scotland Coalition’s stalwarts, Paul Robison.

“I first met Paul at a TTIP talk in Dundee in 2015. The campaign against TTIP in Scotland had gone off the scale and we were speaking to packed venues wherever we went to talk on the subject – a highly unusual situation for us!”

Jane said Paul had campaigned tirelessly against TTIP, the controversial Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.

She added: The Dundee City Council room we had booked was stowed out, and at the end we asked if anyone would set up a TTIP group in Dundee.

“Bravely, Paul put up his hand — this was not something he had done before — and the rest was history.

“His sense of fun led to some memorable stunts. Put TTIP in the skip being the first of them,” she added.

Campaigners share condolences for Paul Robison

Other who campaigned alongside Paul also shared messages of condolences.

One person said: “I’m so sorry to hear of Paul’s passing. He was such an inspiration and so passionate.”

A second added: “Paul was such a lovely man — always a pleasure to talk with and work with.”

Another campaigner said: “Paul was passionate and compassionate, a great friend, a supportive colleague, who believed in a just society and a just world. I am sure that we shall all miss him.”