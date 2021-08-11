Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police appeal for missing Dundee teenager

By Amie Flett
August 11 2021, 9.27pm Updated: August 11 2021, 9.34pm
Police have issues an appeal for missing Dundee teenage Courtney Ann Watson.
Police are attempting to trace a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in Glenconnor, Drive in Dundee since Monday.

Courtney Ann Watson has been missing since midday on Monday.

The 15-year-old has been described by Police as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and having long fair/blonde hair.

Courtney was last seen wearing a pink jumper, black Nike leggings with white and pink shoes.

Courtney Ann Watson, 15, has been missing from her home in Dundee since Monday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police are appealing for information to trace 15-year-old Courtney Ann Watson who’s been missing from her home in Glenconnor Drive, Dundee since midday on Monday 9 August, 2021.

“Courtney is described as white, 5ft2 in height, of slim build and has long fair/blond hair.

“When last seen she was wearing a pink jumper, black Nike leggings and white and pink footwear.

‘Concerned for her welfare’

The Police have said they are concerned for the teenager from Dundee’s welfare and are asking anyone with information on Courtney’s whereabouts to contact Longhaugh Police Station quoting reference number 3619 of Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.

They continued: “Police at Longhaugh are concerned for her welfare as she has not been in touch with her family since Monday.

 

“She is known to frequent the general Dundee area and is not thought to but not thought to have travelled further afield.

“If you have seen her or know where she is then please contact officers at Longhaugh Police Station via 101 quoting ref no 3619 of Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.

“We’d also ask Courtney herself to get in touch as her family are worried for her.”

