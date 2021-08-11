Police appeal for missing Dundee teenager

Police are attempting to trace a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in Glenconnor, Drive in Dundee since Monday.

Courtney Ann Watson has been missing since midday on Monday.

The 15-year-old has been described by Police as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and having long fair/blonde hair.

Courtney was last seen wearing a pink jumper, black Nike leggings with white and pink shoes.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police are appealing for information to trace 15-year-old Courtney Ann Watson who’s been missing from her home in Glenconnor Drive, Dundee since midday on Monday 9 August, 2021.

“Courtney is described as white, 5ft2 in height, of slim build and has long fair/blond hair.

“When last seen she was wearing a pink jumper, black Nike leggings and white and pink footwear.

‘Concerned for her welfare’

The Police have said they are concerned for the teenager from Dundee’s welfare and are asking anyone with information on Courtney’s whereabouts to contact Longhaugh Police Station quoting reference number 3619 of Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.

They continued: “Police at Longhaugh are concerned for her welfare as she has not been in touch with her family since Monday.

Have you seen Courtney Ann Watson (15) who's been missing from Glenconnor Dr, Dundee since midday on Mon 9 Aug? Any info to officers at Longhaugh Police Station via 101 quoting ref no 3619/10/08https://t.co/aKDxjMgc0U pic.twitter.com/A0QW1t8WiI — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) August 11, 2021

“She is known to frequent the general Dundee area and is not thought to but not thought to have travelled further afield.

“If you have seen her or know where she is then please contact officers at Longhaugh Police Station via 101 quoting ref no 3619 of Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.

“We’d also ask Courtney herself to get in touch as her family are worried for her.”