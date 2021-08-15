Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee vs Motherwell: Fan arrested for alleged assault on steward during Dens Park clash

By Steven Rae
August 15 2021, 2.12pm Updated: August 15 2021, 9.24pm
A man was arrested yesterday after allegedly assaulting a steward at Dens Park, during Dundee’s League Cup win over Motherwell.

The incident is said to have taken place in the visiting support section, a Dundee FC spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the club was helping police with their inquiries.

Numerous posts on social media suggested there had also been trouble between rival fans in the Provost Road and Dens Road areas of Dundee after the game.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers had received reports of disturbances in the area following the match. However, no arrests had been made outside the ground, she said.

Released pending further inquiry

The spokeswoman said: “A 25-year old man was arrested within the ground for allegedly assaulting a steward, the steward was not injured.

“The man was released pending further inquiry.

“We received reports of disturbances of fans in Provost Road/Dens Road after the game, but are not aware of any arrests at this time.”

A Dundee FC spokesman said: “A member of the club security team was allegedly assaulted in the visiting section during yesterday’s match.

“The club is cooperating with the police in their inquires.”

Dens Park yesterday prior to the Dundee vs Motherwell tie.

Dundee are now in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw after edging past Motherwell 1-0.

It took until 78 minutes, however, for the deadlock to be broken as Lee Ashcroft rose highest to head his side into the last eight.

Centre-back Ashcroft was the club’s Player of the Year in their promotion season, scoring seven times in all competitions.

The victory was Dundee’s first against Motherwell in 11 encounters.

Dundee boss James McPake.

Dee manager James McPake hailed the bravery shown by his men in the hard-fought 1-0 victory.

He said: “When we rewind back a week ago, we lost six at Celtic.

“So you talk about character, you talk about resilience, you talk about people in there who will stand up and be counted. Well, I saw that in the dressing-room and that’s what pleased me the most.”

