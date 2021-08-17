Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Convicted sex offender Niall Mason on trial at Dundee FC

By Steven Rae
August 17 2021, 10.30pm Updated: August 17 2021, 10.38pm
Niall Mason Dundee trial
Former Doncaster and Peterborough defender Niall Mason training with Dundee FC.

A footballer convicted of a sex attack on a woman in a nightclub is on trial with Dundee.

Defender Niall Mason is currently being assessed by Dens Park gaffer James McPake.

The free agent last played for Peterborough United in the English Championship, before leaving in May when his contract expired.

Dundee boss James McPake.

The 24-year-old was signed by the Real Madrid academy when he was seven, and at one point was touted as “the new David Beckham”, according to reports.

