Convicted sex offender Niall Mason on trial at Dundee FC

A footballer convicted of a sex attack on a woman in a nightclub is on trial with Dundee.

Defender Niall Mason is currently being assessed by Dens Park gaffer James McPake.

The free agent last played for Peterborough United in the English Championship, before leaving in May when his contract expired.

The 24-year-old was signed by the Real Madrid academy when he was seven, and at one point was touted as “the new David Beckham”, according to reports.