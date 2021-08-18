Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

‘Total hell’: Dundee resident considers selling home over anti-social problems at Provost Road flats

By James Simpson and India Kerwin
August 18 2021, 7.55am Updated: August 18 2021, 9.38am
Neighbours claim they are being driven out of their homes.
Residents in a Dundee tenement say they are living in “total hell” as their block is repeatedly a target for anti-social behaviour.

Police and Dundee City Council are investigating incidents including vandalism at the block on Provost Road.

Some of those living in the building say doors have been scratched with knives and windows smashed, among other incidents.

One man who lives there – who does not want to be identified for fear of reprisals – now wants to sell his house.

