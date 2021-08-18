News / Dundee ‘Total hell’: Dundee resident considers selling home over anti-social problems at Provost Road flats By James Simpson and India Kerwin August 18 2021, 7.55am Updated: August 18 2021, 9.38am Neighbours claim they are being driven out of their homes. Residents in a Dundee tenement say they are living in “total hell” as their block is repeatedly a target for anti-social behaviour. Police and Dundee City Council are investigating incidents including vandalism at the block on Provost Road. Some of those living in the building say doors have been scratched with knives and windows smashed, among other incidents. One man who lives there – who does not want to be identified for fear of reprisals – now wants to sell his house. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]