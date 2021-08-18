Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

City-wide search for missing Dundee dog Gala continues after six days on the run

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 18 2021, 11.53am Updated: August 18 2021, 11.55am
Gala's owner Paulina Ruranska with a missing poster.

A city-wide search for a missing Dundee dog is continuing – as fears grow for the pet’s welfare.

Dozens of people are helping to search for Gala, who has been missing for the past six days.

There have even been two late-night ‘silent’ car searches to try to find the five-year-old  Bedlington Terrier.

A Facebook page has also been set up.

Gala, who has now been missing for six days.

It was initially thought the pooch was in the Baxter Park area – but she may have moved elsewhere.

Owner Paulina Ruranska said: “I am heartened that there have been one or two positive sightings of her.

“The most recent was around noon on Tuesday when she was spotted drinking from the Dighty Burn in Fintry.

“However, since then, there has been nothing else. I am growing ever more concerned for her welfare and am absolutely desperate to find her.”

Paulina with Gala’s pup Betty.

Paulina, 26, a Phd student at St Andrews University, says Gala is timid and may make off from people if approached.

She said: “I’m asking people who may spot her not to give chase because she will run away.

“If they contact the Facebook page or message me directly on my mobile we have more chance to getting to her.

Gala escaped from flat in Stobswell

“The positive sighting on Tuesday was really good news. At least I knew she was safe and drinking from the burn.

“She seems to have moved from there now but I’m hopeful she is beginning to settle.

“If everyone is vigilant and spreads the word – but do not go after her, because the more she moves on the longer it will take to get her home.”

Gala escaped when the door to her flat on Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell was opened on Thursday August 12.

She has been on the move since then with potential sightings in the Stobswell, Mid Craigie and Fintry areas.

Paulina with Betty, Gala’s pup.

Gala, who is the mother to Paulina’s other dog, 18-month old Betty, only arrived at her Dundee home on August 8.

Paulina said: “There was some suggestion that she might be lying low at the Eastern Cemetery as that would be somewhere safe for her but I just don’t know.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who is helping to look for her. I just want her home as quickly as possible. I am terribly worried about her.”

Paulina can be reached on 07756 251630 or information can be passed on via the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page.

