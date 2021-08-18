City-wide search for missing Dundee dog Gala continues after six days on the run

A city-wide search for a missing Dundee dog is continuing – as fears grow for the pet’s welfare.

Dozens of people are helping to search for Gala, who has been missing for the past six days.

There have even been two late-night ‘silent’ car searches to try to find the five-year-old Bedlington Terrier.

A Facebook page has also been set up.

It was initially thought the pooch was in the Baxter Park area – but she may have moved elsewhere.

Owner Paulina Ruranska said: “I am heartened that there have been one or two positive sightings of her.

“The most recent was around noon on Tuesday when she was spotted drinking from the Dighty Burn in Fintry.

“However, since then, there has been nothing else. I am growing ever more concerned for her welfare and am absolutely desperate to find her.”

Paulina, 26, a Phd student at St Andrews University, says Gala is timid and may make off from people if approached.

She said: “I’m asking people who may spot her not to give chase because she will run away.

“If they contact the Facebook page or message me directly on my mobile we have more chance to getting to her.

Gala escaped from flat in Stobswell

“The positive sighting on Tuesday was really good news. At least I knew she was safe and drinking from the burn.

“She seems to have moved from there now but I’m hopeful she is beginning to settle.

“If everyone is vigilant and spreads the word – but do not go after her, because the more she moves on the longer it will take to get her home.”

Gala escaped when the door to her flat on Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell was opened on Thursday August 12.

She has been on the move since then with potential sightings in the Stobswell, Mid Craigie and Fintry areas.

Gala, who is the mother to Paulina’s other dog, 18-month old Betty, only arrived at her Dundee home on August 8.

Paulina said: “There was some suggestion that she might be lying low at the Eastern Cemetery as that would be somewhere safe for her but I just don’t know.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who is helping to look for her. I just want her home as quickly as possible. I am terribly worried about her.”

Paulina can be reached on 07756 251630 or information can be passed on via the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page.