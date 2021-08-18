Driver has car seized for using red diesel as 43 motorists stopped by police in Dundee

A driver has had their car seized for using illegal red diesel during police road checks in Dundee.

They were one of 43 drivers stopped by officers from the road policing unit and HMRC during checks on vehicles on the A90 at the Swallow Roundabout on Tuesday.

One further driver was charged with using a mobile phone while driving.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A total of 43 vehicles were stopped and checked during the operation.

“Of these, one was seized by HMRC for using illegal red diesel, one driver was charged and reported for driving while using a mobile phone, and a total of 11 warnings were issued to drivers for a variety of matters.

“These included incorrect loading of a vehicle, tachograph issues, and matters relating to vehicle roadworthiness.”

Inspector Greg Burns, from Tayside RPU, said: “Days of action such as this are an extremely useful and visible way in which to help ensure the safe use of our roads.

More checks planned

“More are planned in the coming weeks at various locations around the Tayside and Fife areas.

“Please ensure that your vehicle, your documents, and your loads and equipment are all in order before you set out on the roads.”

Red diesel has a lower fuel duty applied to it, but is not designated for use on public roads in the same way that white diesel is.