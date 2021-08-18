Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

You’re gonna need a bigger van: More than 20,000 VHS tapes unearthed from Dundee lock-ups

By James Simpson & India Kerwin
August 18 2021, 7.14pm Updated: August 18 2021, 7.37pm

A video store boss has finally laid his hands on a Dundee collector’s treasure trove of VHS tapes.

Andy Johnson with his haul of home entertainment, including a monster M*A*S*H collection of VHS tapes.

Andy Johnson arrived in the City of Discovery on Wednesday afternoon to begin the process of shipping thousands of videos back to his rental store in Liverpool.

The 42-year-old revealed the extent of Dundonian George McInnes’s collection could be well in excess of the initial 20,000 estimate.

Andy runs VideOdyssey, thought to be the last remaining VHS rental store in the UK.

He was delighted to save George’s collection from landfill and collected them from storage units near Fairfield Road.

Andy Johnson.

‘This is the biggest collection’

Andy said: “This is the biggest collection we’ve ever been donated.

“I’m giddy having a sift through some of the videos George has amassed.

“We started the discussions with the family around 18 months ago regarding the tapes and unfortunately with the pandemic we’ve been a bit delayed in coming up.”

VHS tapes Dundee Andy
Andy Johnson, owner of Videodyssey in Liverpool has been donated 20,000-plus tapes from a local man who has been collecting them in two lock ups on Fairfield Road.

George was unable to attend but those who know him from the lock-ups said the pensioner had amassed the collection from car boot sales and other donations over the years.

It is understood some of the tapes had been sold on online auctions recently with one ex-video rental appearing in a tv commercial given its rarity.

As work began to load the tapes into a waiting van, the VideOdyssey boss admitted he was “intrigued” to get to the back of three lock-ups.

‘The nostalgia market is crazy’

He added: “Just from having a quick look through we’ve come across an ex-video rental of The Goonies which could be quite sought after.

“We also found sealed VHS tapes of the television series M*A*S*H – George has really hoovered up an incredible collection.

“Just from having a look at how far the lock-ups go back we reckon there is more than 20,000.

“Previously our biggest donation was around 4,000 tapes but we’ll get to work in processing these all through.”

Andy Johnson with the video vault.

Andy opened his shop amid a rise in people seeking out retro ways to watch films and TV shows, particularly the VHS format that was most popular more than 20 years ago.

“The nostalgia market is crazy at the moment, its like you’ve seen with the resurgence of vinyl.

“We recently sold a VHS copy of The Shining for over £60 so there is a big demand for some of those rarer finds.

“After finding this haul of tapes we reckon we’ll have one if not the biggest collection of VHS tapes in the UK.”

