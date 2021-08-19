News / Dundee VIDEO: Watch as brazen lorry driver repeatedly dumps waste at Dundee estate then drives off By Katy Scott August 19 2021, 3.15pm Updated: August 19 2021, 4.07pm CCTV footage shows large piles of waste being dumped. A brazen lorry driver has been captured on video repeatedly dumping waste on a Dundee estate then driving off. The truck was first spotted on CCTV in July – and has since made repeated visits to Dunsinane Industrial Estate. On each occasion, a large pile of rubble or garden waste has been left behind. A furious worker at a local firm has reported the issue to Sepa, which has launched an investigation. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]