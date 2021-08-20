Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘A steal’: Plot of land in Broughty Ferry could be sold for housing

By Katy Scott
August 20 2021, 12.55pm Updated: August 20 2021, 2.23pm
broughty ferry land
The Dighty Burn borders the site to the south.

A plot of land in Broughty Ferry has been put up for sale – and could be redeveloped for housing.

The site, on Panmurefield Road, is on the market for offers over £50,000.

Agents advertising the site claim it is a “steal” for a developer, though any housing development would still need planning permission.

Locals have mixed views on whether anything should be built on the area, which is largely covered with trees and is popular with walkers.

Panmurefield resident Gail Kelly says the site has gone downhill in recent years so redevelopment could be a good thing.

Gail Kelly
Gail Kelly would support the redevelopment of the woodland site.

She said: “We’ve had a lot of people move out because they couldn’t really cope any more with the issues we’ve had.

“A lot of drug users, the school, the fact that it’s so overgrown, issues with dog walkers.

“We’d be quite glad if they developed it and improved it because the lane has to improve.

“The council won’t adopt the lane unless it’s up to a certain level so we’re often stuck at the bottom of the hill during winter because they don’t grit down here.”

panmurefield broughty ferry land

Gail has lived in the area for nearly 17 years and says the woodland site has got worse during that time.

She added: “My kids are all grown up now, but they made dens in there when they were young.

“The neighbours with young kids couldn’t let them go in there now.

“It’s a shame because it could be something else. But any development has to be an improvement on what we’re having to put up with.”broughty ferry land

Another neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said: “If they improved that road, tarred it and put drains in, I’d have no objection.”

However, some pupils from nearby Monifieth High School say they enjoy walking through the area and would be against any redevelopment of the land.

Harold Rodger, 78, who enjoys walking in the area, said: “I don’t often walk through trees there, I walk down the main pathway.

“But it would be a shame if it was removed. I would rather it stayed up.”

broughty ferry land
The woodland area is up for sale.

A spokesperson for Thorntons, which is overseeing sale of the land, said: “The current owners bought the land two years ago to develop, but they had a change of heart so they’re now keen to sell.

“The advert has been up for just a week, but we’ve already had a couple of people interested and some have been along to view it.

“For plots of land this size in Broughty Ferry, £50,000 is a steal.

“If the planning department are open to development, it’s really good price.”

Historic site

The nearby Panmurefield Bleachworks, now closed and adopted by Dundee City Council, has historic significance in the area.

Water from the Dighty was used in the Panmurefield works to whiten the brown Osnaburg cloth, produced by weavers.

The woodland is next to the former Panmurefield Bleachworks site in Broughty Ferry.

The forest space for sale sits south of the old bleachworks.

Within the trees there are stone remains of the walls of the former wind-driven mill, which supplied power for a wood turner producing tools and furniture.

