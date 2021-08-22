Pictures: Community fun as Dundee business owners organise free children’s day

A free community fun day in the Douglas area of Dundee saw kids flock to use bouncy castles and have their face painted.

Alfie Hayat of Hayat’s Supersave in Dundee organised the free activity day to bring the community together.

He told The Courier he wanted to give the community something to do after a tough year where events had to be cancelled.

Alfie, who organised the event alongside his brothers, said the business wanted to do something for the community they had served for over 45 years at Happyhillock shopping centre.

“The schools went back and the weather is nice, so we thought we’d do an open day, something for the kids and a way to give back to the community.

“They’ve not had much to do recently, so we organised bouncy castles, magicians and balloon artists. There was also food and drinks available, all for free.

“We get thousands of people through the door, so you see faces all the time, but it will be good to see everyone together again,” he said.