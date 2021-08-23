Off-road bike worth over £4k seized by plain-clothes police in Dundee

Off-road bikes and drugs worth more than £4,000 have been seized by plain-clothed police as part of an operation in Dundee.

Officers say a blue and black Sur Ron electric off-road bike was seized on Saturday during Operation Challenge.

A 32-year-old man, who was allegedly riding the bike, has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal.

Meanwhile another man, 21, has been charged with road traffic offences and had his bike seized after an incident on the city’s Haldane Avenue on Sunday.

Constable Gavin Howard of Downfield police station says drugs were seized as part of the activity.

He said: “It is due to the excellent public response and information police receive that we can move forward with intelligence led policing and seize vehicles and charge those involved.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to Operation Challenge, and we would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Dedicated patrols will be continuing in a number of areas in relation to anti-social and illegal motor biking.

“If you have information about who is doing this, the bikes being used and the areas affected, call 101.”