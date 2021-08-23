Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Off-road bike worth over £4k seized by plain-clothes police in Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
August 23 2021, 4.08pm Updated: August 23 2021, 5.27pm
The bike was seized on Saturday.
Off-road bikes and drugs worth more than £4,000 have been seized by plain-clothed police as part of an operation in Dundee.

Officers say a blue and black Sur Ron electric off-road bike was seized on Saturday during Operation Challenge.

A 32-year-old man, who was allegedly riding the bike, has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal.

Meanwhile another man, 21, has been charged with road traffic offences and had his bike seized after an incident on the city’s Haldane Avenue on Sunday.

One of the bikes that was seized.

Constable Gavin Howard of Downfield police station says drugs were seized as part of the activity.

He said: “It is due to the excellent public response and information police receive that we can move forward with intelligence led policing and seize vehicles and charge those involved.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to Operation Challenge, and we would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Dedicated patrols will be continuing in a number of areas in relation to anti-social and illegal motor biking.

“If you have information about who is doing this, the bikes being used and the areas affected, call 101.”

