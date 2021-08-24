Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 30, and woman, 26, charged in connection with drugs and cash seized in Dundee and Angus

By Neil Henderson
August 24 2021, 12.20pm Updated: August 24 2021, 12.57pm
Officers recovered drugs and cash from a property in Gourdie Street in Dundee.
A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been charged in connection with drugs and cash seized in Tayside.

The pair were arrested after road policing officers stopped a van on the A92 near Muirdrum in Angus at 1.30pm Monday, August 23.

Cannabis worth approximately £10,000 was allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

Cannabis and cash seized

Further enquiries were later carried out at a property in Gourdie Street in Dundee by CID officers with a drugs search warrant.

This resulted in a further £3,000 worth of cannabis and £31,800 of cash being discovered, police said.

The pair were charged in connection with drug offences.

Both are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday August 24.

Inspector Greg Burns of Road Policing Unit said: “We acted on intelligence we received from the public which is valuable in our efforts to continue to tackle drug related crime in our communities.

Man and woman charged

“If anyone has information about those involved in drugs, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

