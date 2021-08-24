Man, 30, and woman, 26, charged in connection with drugs and cash seized in Dundee and Angus

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been charged in connection with drugs and cash seized in Tayside.

The pair were arrested after road policing officers stopped a van on the A92 near Muirdrum in Angus at 1.30pm Monday, August 23.

Cannabis worth approximately £10,000 was allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

Cannabis and cash seized

Further enquiries were later carried out at a property in Gourdie Street in Dundee by CID officers with a drugs search warrant.

This resulted in a further £3,000 worth of cannabis and £31,800 of cash being discovered, police said.

The pair were charged in connection with drug offences.

Both are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday August 24.

Inspector Greg Burns of Road Policing Unit said: “We acted on intelligence we received from the public which is valuable in our efforts to continue to tackle drug related crime in our communities.

Man and woman charged

“If anyone has information about those involved in drugs, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”