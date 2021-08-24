NHS Tayside confirms drivers could still face penalties after Ninewells Hospital parking fees scrapped

NHS Tayside has confirmed drivers could still face penalties at the Ninewells Hospital car parks if they do not display a valid ticket – even though parking fees have been scrapped.

The Scottish Government has announced that charges will no longer apply at the hospital after a £9 million deal to buy out a PFI contract.

But all visitors must still clearly show a free ‘collect and display’ parking ticket on their vehicles at short stay spaces or risk receiving a fine.

A ticket inspector will continue to supervise and monitor the area to “ensure safe and effective management”, according to the health board.

They will check that cars are parked in appropriate areas and in designated parking bays, and that valid tickets or staff permits are on display.

When will a penalty charge be issued?

Vehicles are parked in permit only areas and not displaying a valid permit.

Vehicles are not displaying a free ‘collect and display’ parking ticket.

Vehicles are parked outwith the designated parking bays (including parking on grass areas).

Vehicles have stayed over the time limit for the car park.

Parking charges abolished

NHS Tayside says visitors must know the rules around parking.

A spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has announced that parking charges at Ninewells Hospital have been permanently abolished, meaning that parking on site will be free for all staff, patients and visitors.

“Many more people are already coming to Ninewells and this will continue to increase as our clinical services remobilise and more patients are treated at the hospital.

“We need to make sure car parking for patients is available close to the hospital to support them attending their appointments.

“We want to ensure that car parks on the hospital site are managed safely, effectively and support the delivery of clinical activity whilst also balancing the needs of patients and visitors with the needs of staff.”

What are the rules?