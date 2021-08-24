Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mum’s pride as Elsie makes senior Dundee United women’s debut aged just 14

By Matteo Bell
August 24 2021, 4.58pm Updated: August 24 2021, 5.01pm
Elsie Salmond plays for Dundee United.
A rising football star has made her debut for Dundee United’s senior women’s team aged just 14.

Elsie Salmond, who goes to St John’s High School, made her bow for the Tangerines during their friendly game against Spartans FC on Sunday.

She is thought to be one of the youngest players to ever turn out for the side.

While the team were beaten 8-0, the left winger impressed coaches and spectators due to her young age and dedication.

‘The proudest mum in the world’

Mum Samantha Lee Fyfe said: “The best way to put it is that I was the proudest mum in the world.

“I’ve witnessed all the hard work that’s gone into this, the discipline, all the not-so-nice bits of football, so to see her get on the field with the senior team is amazing.

“She started playing football when she was three at mini-kickers, she did Box training when she was five and they really helped her develop her skill with both feet.

“She’s also played for Celtic Boys too.”

Elise Salmond made her senior debut for DUFC at just 14 years old.

Team manager Graeme Hart says he is keen to give the youngster a chance after witnessing all her hard work.

He said: “I picked Elise and the other two from the under-17s was because they’ve been doing really well in the squad and I wanted to give them a chance at a higher level.

“When she first came on she was excellent. I think the intensity of the match frightened her a bit, but that can be worked on with practice.”

Development at DUGA

Elise’s debut has also been hailed by her development school, Dundee United Girls Academy.

Georgia Carter, a development officer at the facility, said: “It was a very proud moment to see someone so young make their senior debut for the club.

“It’s been nice to see her developing and growing as a player.

“I think what sets her apart is that her work ethic is always there. She’s confident and she knows that she’s good, so she’ll run at other players and make the game a nightmare for them.

“I think that there’s a lot of potential for her going forward but this is a good start for her, she’s definitely on the right track.”

Under-17s coach Adam O’Donnell said: “It was a special moment, not just for her but for the academy itself.

‘Incredible natural talent for a 14-year-old’

“We are still fairly new, we started in 2019 and then of course Covid struck so we’ve only really been running for about a year, so it’s really good to get young players going up.

“Elise has got incredible natural talent for somebody who’s only 14.

“She doesn’t shy away from anything at all.”

