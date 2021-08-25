Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police investigating break-in at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee

By Matteo Bell
August 25 2021, 5.20pm Updated: August 25 2021, 5.21pm
The break-in happened at the entrance building.
Police are investigating a break-in at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee.

Nothing was stolen during the incident, which took place at the entrance building at 1am on Wednesday.

However fencing and a set of automatic doors were damaged.

No animals harmed during break-in

The incident also forced the zoo to delay opening by two hours.

Operator Leisure and Culture Dundee has confirmed that no animals were harmed in the break-in.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “As this incident is now being dealt with by Police Scotland, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.

No animals were harmed in the incident.

“However, none of our animals were affected and they were happy to see visitors when we opened, slightly later than normal, at noon.”

The wildlife centre reopened two days ago, having been forced to shut for three days due to an unexpected staff shortage.

Inspector Peter McLennan of Downfield police office said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of this housebreaking are ongoing.

Update: WE ARE OPEN!Today, the Wildlife Centre opening will be delayed. We will update our visitors as soon as possible and apologise for this inconvenience.

Posted by Camperdown Wildlife Centre on Wednesday, 25 August 2021

 

 

 

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who may have any information to contact police as soon as possible.”

Those with information should speak to any police officer or dial 101, quoting reference number 0165 on August 25.

