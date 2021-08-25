Police investigating break-in at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee

Police are investigating a break-in at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee.

Nothing was stolen during the incident, which took place at the entrance building at 1am on Wednesday.

However fencing and a set of automatic doors were damaged.

No animals harmed during break-in

The incident also forced the zoo to delay opening by two hours.

Operator Leisure and Culture Dundee has confirmed that no animals were harmed in the break-in.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “As this incident is now being dealt with by Police Scotland, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.

“However, none of our animals were affected and they were happy to see visitors when we opened, slightly later than normal, at noon.”

The wildlife centre reopened two days ago, having been forced to shut for three days due to an unexpected staff shortage.

Inspector Peter McLennan of Downfield police office said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of this housebreaking are ongoing.

Update: WE ARE OPEN!Today, the Wildlife Centre opening will be delayed. We will update our visitors as soon as possible and apologise for this inconvenience. Posted by Camperdown Wildlife Centre on Wednesday, 25 August 2021

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who may have any information to contact police as soon as possible.”

Those with information should speak to any police officer or dial 101, quoting reference number 0165 on August 25.