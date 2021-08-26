Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee man raises thousands for cystic fibrosis treatment in memory of daughter

By Katy Scott
August 26 2021, 8.32am Updated: August 26 2021, 9.24am
cystic fibrosis nurse thanks paul for his efforts
Cystic fibrosis nurse Gill Brady (right) thanks Paul Drummond for raising over £5,000 for charity.

More than £5,000 has been raised for cystic fibrosis services at Ninewells Hospital, thanks to a Dundee dad and his friends.

Paul Drummond, 51, walked from Arbroath to his home in Craigie, Dundee, earlier this month to raise money for charity in memory of his daughter.

His daughter Ashley Drummond passed away 10 years ago at just 20-years-old. She was born with cystic fibrosis and diagnosed when she was two-years-old.

Friends Annette Costello and Colin Young joined Paul on the 16-mile trek.

cystic fibrosis charity walk
Paul Drummond, Annette Costello and Colin Young walked from Arbroath to Craigie in Dundee to raise money for cystic fibrosis.

A total of £5,147.50 was raised from the charity walk, which was completed in the same week as the anniversary of Ashley’s death.

“What an incredible amount of money,” said cystic fibrosis nurse Gill Brady.

“It’s credit to Paul – he has been fully committed and it’s an amazing achievement for them all.

“Our patients will really benefit from their efforts.”

ashley with mum deborah
Ashley Drummond with mum Deborah.

Gill knew Ashley from the time she spent in the adult services at Ninewells Hospital being treated for cystic fibrosis.

“We looked after Ashley when she first came to us from paediatrics,” she said.

“It’s hard to go from seeing a family regularly to having no contact. It felt strange going back to their house, it doesn’t feel like it’s been 10 years.

“I got to know Ashley and her family very well until she sadly died. It’s nice to go back and see people who knew Ashley.”

The total amount raised will be split between the adult and children’s services.

‘Ashley would be unbelievably proud’

Gill qualified as a nurse in 1990, and recently picked up a long service award. She has cared for cystic fibrosis patients for 14 years.

“Our patients have seen the fundraiser,” she said.

“Paul wanted to half the money between adult care and paediatrics, because even before Ashley came to us, she’d been well looked after by paediatrics for 16 years.

“Ashley would be unbelievably proud of what he’s done.”

Gill thanked Paul on behalf of Ninewells Hospital, whose patients will benefit from the funds raised.

cystic fibrosis nurse thanks paul
Nurse Gill Brady cared for Paul’s daughter Ashley while she was in the cystic fibrosis adult services.

Mr Drummond was delighted with the amount raised and hopes it will make a difference in the lives of current patients.

“It’s absolutely brilliant,” said Paul.

“I didn’t set any target at the start, but if you asked me, I would’ve thought seven or eight hundred quid at the most.”

The donations page will remain open until the end of the month.

