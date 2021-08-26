Hopes grow of finding missing Dundee dog Gala after fresh sighting

The distraught owner of a Dundee dog who went missing more than a fortnight ago has been given renewed hope of being reunited with her after a fresh sighting.

Paulina Ruranska says she has seen photos of her pet, Gala, taken earlier this week on a farm on the outskirts of Dundee.

She said: “Having seen the pictures for myself I am confident this is Gala – and thank goodness she looks in a better condition than I could have hoped for.”

Gala, a five-year-old Bedlington terrier, escaped from her home on Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell on August 10.

She had only been in Dundee for a week before she disappeared, having been brought here by Paulina from her home in Poland to be with Gala’s daughter Betty.

After an initial sighting about three days later there were no further sightings until Tuesday of this week, when she was seen at the farm.

A Facebook page has been set up to try to trace Gala, and dozens of volunteers have been out searching.

Initially the search for Gala – including two late night “silent” car searches – centred on the areas around Baxter Park and then further north in the city.

Sightings at Dighty Burn and Fintry

She was spotted drinking from the Dighty Burn and in the Fintry area, before disappearing again.

Paulina said: “I am so relieved to have seen the pictures of her. She looks well and she doesn’t seem to have lost any weight.

“She is also not nearly as filthy as I expected her to be. My hope now is that we can work quickly and quietly to finally be able to catch her.”

Paulina says she does not want to reveal the location of the latest sighting, in case people think they are helping by going along and trying to find her.

She added: “Gala is very timid and very frightened. We think she now feels she has a safe place and seems happy to stay there as long as she isn’t scared away.

“The person who took the pictures to show me managed to get within six feet of Gala before she ran away scared.

“We have now set up a system whereby Gala will walk into a cage for the food. When she steps on a trigger on the floor the gate will close behind her and she will be locked in.

“I desperately don’t want anything to happen that means Gala won’t go back to this location for the food.

“This is our very best chance to actually getting her home safely so far. I am desperate to get her home and make sure she is OK.”