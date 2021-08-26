Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lochee residents say furniture fire could happen again if flytipping continues

By Jake Keith
August 26 2021, 2.39pm Updated: August 26 2021, 2.40pm

Residents in a Lochee housing scheme say a fire that damaged a block of flats could easily happen again due to widespread flytipping.

The blaze in a pile of furniture at Yeaman’s Lane on Wednesday evening forced emergency services to evacuate part of the building.

And locals say the situation is likely to repeat if people keep dumping unwanted household items.

Various items of furniture can be seen lying at the front and rear of other blocks nearby.

Residents had to evacuate their homes on Yeaman’s Lane.

One 78-year-old, who has lived on Kirk Street since 1972, says there are couches and rubbish lying everywhere.

He said: “That fire is a mess. It’s just terrible.

“I don’t enjoy living around here any more. It used to be braw with street parties and everything.

“I don’t have faith in the place anymore. I bought my flat years ago so what do you do?

“After the fire, I contacted Dundee City Council’s rapid response team to alert them to another couch that could easily cause the same issue.”

A couch fly tipped on Kirk Street.

Police are investigating the fire and have not yet established whether it was deliberate.

Neighbours were forced to exit out of the rear of the building as the flames took hold just outside the main entrance.

It damaged the front of one block with the cladding on the communal stairwell burnt all the way to the roof.

The inside of some flats have been affected too.

Residents say situation could have been even worse

One woman, who lives in a block adjacent to where the blaze happened, says she is worried it will happen again.

The 33-year-old, who works as a cleaner, said: “I have lived here for three years and it has always been a problem.

“I am worried a fire will happen where I live.

“There is an old sofa lying at the back door right now so someone could do the same.

Another couch and mattress left at the front of a building on Kirk Street.

“What really worries me is if it happens in the middle of the night and people are sleeping.

“The situation last night was terrible but at least it was during the day.

“There are lots of kids living here. It’s frightening.”

Scene of crime officers surveyed the area on Thursday and took photos of the damage.

Aleksandra Czerwinska was among those who had to flee the block with her children.

Aleksandra Czerwinska evacuated the block with her two children.

She said there was “total panic” as the flames took hold.

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone says he has visited the block to check the damage.

He said: “The people that were there are incredibly lucky.

“The fact there are no casualties means the emergency services did their job.

“It looks like residents are still living in the flats affected so I am contacting the council to ask what help is being provided to them.”

Several flats damaged by fire

Sergeant Paul McIlravey of Police Scotland has urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Thankfully no one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. The fire resulted in damage to several flats and the communal roof.

“It is currently unknown how the fire was started and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2839 of Wednesday August 25, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

