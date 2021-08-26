Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Services in Dundee under pressure as non-hospitalised Covid patients still need care

By Jake Keith
August 26 2021, 4.42pm Updated: August 26 2021, 4.44pm
Many elderly and vulnerable need treatment at home after testing positive for Covid-19
Health and social care services in Dundee are facing increased pressure as staff deal with non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Cases across Scotland have been rising rapidly again since the start of August, and though hospitalisations are relatively low, many elderly and vulnerable people who contract the virus still need care.

It is claimed social care teams in the city, which are already stretched due to staff absence, are struggling to keep up with the number of home visits needed.

Speaking at a meeting this week, Vicky Irons – chief officer of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership Integrated Joint Board (IJB) – said: “We’d hoped by this point in proceedings that this wouldn’t be a regular feature in IJB meetings.

“But I’m very conscious that most members will have seen the numbers again starting to rise with confirmed cases of Covid.

“I think the inevitable impact for us is that, if people don’t necessarily become acutely unwell and convert into a hospital stay, it essentially means that our primary care services and our community based services are those that are giving that level of assessment, care, and support.”

Demand continuing to increase

She says fewer hospitalisations are a positive but has warned it does not mean there is no pressure on frontline staff.

She said: “I think it’s fair to say the increase we are seeing in demand, particularly for those needing help from social care services in their own homes, is continuing to increase.

“That’s a picture matched across Scotland.

“We are also seeing an increase in the complexity of the people we are supporting at home, including the frailty.”

Vaccines are preventing people from becoming seriously ill with Covid

Hospital admissions for non-Covid issues are also increasing, Ms Irons says, and many of these people have complex issues and need specialist care.

She also says teams are struggling to organise the care packages patients need so they can leave hospital.

Termed ‘delayed discharge’, it means those patients end up staying in hospital for longer than needed, and Ms Irons says “demand is currently outstripping capacity”.

Rates of delayed discharge are on the rise in Tayside and Fife having dropped during the height of the pandemic.

There have also been higher rates of staff absence due to exhaustion, self-isolation and summer annual leave.

Jenny Hill.

Jenny Hill, Dundee IJB resource manager, said: “It’s really been a triple whammy.

“It’s a combination of people being ‘pinged’ – meaning they have to self-isolate – it being a time when many people are off on annual leave because it’s summer, and the fact we’ve already got a relatively high absence level.

“I think that’s probably to be expected given the past year and a half and what many people have been through.

“As things ease up a bit we get staff feeling exhausted. It’s not a great situation but it is now going in the right direction.”

Elective operations continue in Fife despite rising Covid pressure on health board

