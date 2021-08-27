Three fire crews called to Dundee flats after late-night blaze

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a tenement block in Dundee late on Thursday night.

Three crews from Blackness and McAlpine Road stations were despatched shortly after 11.30pm after reports of a fire at a property in Milnbank Road.

Firefighters arriving at the the scene discovered a fire in the communal area of a block of flats that was later extinguished.

One local resident, who witnessed the incident, said: “I Just heard the shouts for help, and young people shouting that they were trapped.

“Quite a few of neighbours here called fire brigade.

“It’s just lucky blackness station just up the road.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 11.37pm on Thursday August 26 to a fire in a tenement block in Milnbank Road, Dundee.

“Three appliances were sent from Blackness and McAlpine Road stations and on arrival discovered a fire in the communal area of the property.

“All residents were accounted for and officers extinguished the fire.

“Crews were later stood down at around 12.30am.”