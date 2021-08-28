Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Emergency services called to Tannadice Park as person takes ill

By Katy Scott
August 28 2021, 4.24pm Updated: August 28 2021, 4.37pm
tannadice park
Police and an ambulance were called to an area outside of Tannadice Park on Saturday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to Tannadice Park following an incident on Saturday afternoon.

A person allegedly took ill just outside the stadium during the Dundee United versus Hearts game.

The incident happened near the Jim McLean stand at 3:10pm, with police and an ambulance called to the scene soon after.

Police confirmed that they supported the Scottish ambulance service during the incident on Tannadice Street.

Street closed temporarily

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently assisting the ambulance service on Tannadice Street, Dundee.”

Police closed the street off to traffic temporarily while they dealt with the incident.

One concerned Arklay Street resident said: “There were loads of police teams and paramedics in and around that bit of the ground – more than you’d usually see on match day.

“I just hope the guy was okay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier