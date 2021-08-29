Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Fire crews called to blaze at former haulage firm site in Dundee

By James Simpson
August 29 2021, 10.10am Updated: August 29 2021, 12.21pm
The blaze at Mains Loan this morning.
The blaze at Mains Loan this morning.

Emergency services were called out to the site of a former haulage business after a trailer caught fire in Dundee.

Appliances from the Kingsway East Fire Station were scrambled to Mains Loan shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

The trailer was badly damaged from the blaze.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky of the former Maryfield Trucks Ltd site as crews battled the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said appliances remained at the scene for over two hours.

Resident, Paul Duncan who captured an image (below) from his block on North Court Street said the flames were soaring at least 15-feet into the air.

The blaze at Mains Loan this morning.

He added: “I was just taking the dog out for a walk just before going to bed.

“It was a bit of a shock to see what was going on, the flames were at least 15-feet into the air.

“I could feel the heat coming off of the fire and the smoke was coming into our block as well, I can still smell burnt tyres now. ”

Another local resident said one crew returned to the scene shortly after 8am to carry out a further inspection of the site.

‘The flames were soaring into the air’

He added: “At around midnight the flames were soaring into the air. There was big plumes of smoke and you could see the glow of the fire.

“It was previously the grounds of the old Maryfield Trucks company and also Scania Dundee as well.

“Aside from the trailer on the site it is just wasteland at the moment.

Tyres were also scattered around the shell of trailer.

“I went around to have a look at the extent of the damage and the trailer has been destroyed from the fire, you can still smell burnt tyres.

“A fire crew returned to the scene this morning at around 8am but it appeared officers were just making sure the area was safe.”

Sottish Fire and Rescue Service

A spokeswoman from the SFRS added: “Two appliances were called to Mains Loan at 12.11am after a trailer caught fire.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus at the scene before standing down at 2.18am.”

Firefighters called to blaze at Lochee block as residents forced to evacuate the building

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]