Fire crews called to blaze at former haulage firm site in Dundee

Emergency services were called out to the site of a former haulage business after a trailer caught fire in Dundee.

Appliances from the Kingsway East Fire Station were scrambled to Mains Loan shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky of the former Maryfield Trucks Ltd site as crews battled the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said appliances remained at the scene for over two hours.

Resident, Paul Duncan who captured an image (below) from his block on North Court Street said the flames were soaring at least 15-feet into the air.

He added: “I was just taking the dog out for a walk just before going to bed.

“It was a bit of a shock to see what was going on, the flames were at least 15-feet into the air.

“I could feel the heat coming off of the fire and the smoke was coming into our block as well, I can still smell burnt tyres now. ”

Another local resident said one crew returned to the scene shortly after 8am to carry out a further inspection of the site.

‘The flames were soaring into the air’

He added: “At around midnight the flames were soaring into the air. There was big plumes of smoke and you could see the glow of the fire.

“It was previously the grounds of the old Maryfield Trucks company and also Scania Dundee as well.

“Aside from the trailer on the site it is just wasteland at the moment.

“I went around to have a look at the extent of the damage and the trailer has been destroyed from the fire, you can still smell burnt tyres.

“A fire crew returned to the scene this morning at around 8am but it appeared officers were just making sure the area was safe.”

Sottish Fire and Rescue Service

A spokeswoman from the SFRS added: “Two appliances were called to Mains Loan at 12.11am after a trailer caught fire.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus at the scene before standing down at 2.18am.”