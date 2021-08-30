Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
News / Dundee

Dutch family searching for relatives of Lochee soldier who died in Second World War after adopting his grave

By Matteo Bell
August 30 2021, 8.13am Updated: August 30 2021, 9.18am
The Braam family and Venray War Cemetery


A Dutch family are searching for the family of a Lochee-born Second World War soldier after adopting his grave in the Netherlands.

The Braam family, who live in the city of Venray, want to find out more about William Joseph Gray, who died during the liberation of the Netherlands in 1944.

William, who attained the rank of sergeant and fought with the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, is now buried at the Venray War Cemetery.

According to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the Lochee soldier was just 31 when he died on the 22 November 1944.

He was survived by his wife Alexandrina Gray.

Family looking for photograph of Lochee soldier

The Dutch family – including Gabrielle and Jeroen, both 39, 16-year-old Lucas, 12-year-old Zora and eight-year-old Jack – want to track down any surviving relatives of the fallen sergeant.

Zora said: “Three months ago we adopted William’s grave.

“We actually heard an advert for the adoption scheme on the radio and my mum thought it would be a good way to learn about the history of our country and how we were freed.

“We’ve been to see the grave and we plan on going again to light candles and have a moment of silence.

Jack at William’s grave.

“We all thought that it would be nice for us to get a picture of William and for any living family to know where he is so that they can come and visit him if they want.”

Speaking about the CWGC’s adoption scheme, Zora added: “It’s good for people, especially younger kids, to know about these people who died for us to have a free land.

“It’s an important part of our country’s history.”

‘Behind every name in stone is a human story’

A spokesman for the CWGC said: “The Commonwealth War Graves Commission cares for the graves and memorials to 1.7 million Commonwealth servicemen and women who died during the two world wars at 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries and territories.

“Caring for the physical resting places of these brave men and women is an honour but is just one aspect of keeping their memory alive.

An early image of the grave.

“Behind every name in stone is a human story just waiting to be discovered and shared, and the Dutch people have a long tradition of passing from generation to generation the stories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the liberties we enjoy.

“It is our sincere hope these families may be connected, initially over the shared tragedy of William’s loss, but also in proud memory of him and his comrades and with a renewed determination to always remember them.”

The Braams say anyone with information on William Gray can contact Jeroen via his Facebook account.

