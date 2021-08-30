Dutch family searching for relatives of Lochee soldier who died in Second World War after adopting his grave

A Dutch family are searching for the family of a Lochee-born Second World War soldier after adopting his grave in the Netherlands.

The Braam family, who live in the city of Venray, want to find out more about William Joseph Gray, who died during the liberation of the Netherlands in 1944.

William, who attained the rank of sergeant and fought with the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, is now buried at the Venray War Cemetery.

According to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the Lochee soldier was just 31 when he died on the 22 November 1944.

He was survived by his wife Alexandrina Gray.

Family looking for photograph of Lochee soldier

The Dutch family – including Gabrielle and Jeroen, both 39, 16-year-old Lucas, 12-year-old Zora and eight-year-old Jack – want to track down any surviving relatives of the fallen sergeant.

Zora said: “Three months ago we adopted William’s grave.

“We actually heard an advert for the adoption scheme on the radio and my mum thought it would be a good way to learn about the history of our country and how we were freed.

“We’ve been to see the grave and we plan on going again to light candles and have a moment of silence.

“We all thought that it would be nice for us to get a picture of William and for any living family to know where he is so that they can come and visit him if they want.”

Speaking about the CWGC’s adoption scheme, Zora added: “It’s good for people, especially younger kids, to know about these people who died for us to have a free land.

“It’s an important part of our country’s history.”

‘Behind every name in stone is a human story’

A spokesman for the CWGC said: “The Commonwealth War Graves Commission cares for the graves and memorials to 1.7 million Commonwealth servicemen and women who died during the two world wars at 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries and territories.

“Caring for the physical resting places of these brave men and women is an honour but is just one aspect of keeping their memory alive.

“Behind every name in stone is a human story just waiting to be discovered and shared, and the Dutch people have a long tradition of passing from generation to generation the stories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the liberties we enjoy.

“It is our sincere hope these families may be connected, initially over the shared tragedy of William’s loss, but also in proud memory of him and his comrades and with a renewed determination to always remember them.”

The Braams say anyone with information on William Gray can contact Jeroen via his Facebook account.