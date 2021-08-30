Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Scottish finance secretary self isolating after family member tests positive for Covid

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 30 2021, 8.15pm Updated: August 30 2021, 8.16pm
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.
Scotland’s finance secretary Kate Forbes is self isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Forbes, who is  the Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency, broke the news on Twitter shortly before 8pm on Monday.

Family member positive

In her statement she said: “Late this afternoon, a family member tested positive.

“As a close contact, I will now self-isolate for the full period as I am not fully vaccinated – it’s been less than a fortnight since my second vaccine. ”

She added she would still be working on Tuesday.

New rules introduced earlier in August allow double vaccinated Scots to avoid isolation if they are identified as a close contact of a positive case as long as they have a negative PCR test.

However, Ms Forbes only received her second vaccination recently and therefore has to continue to isolate.

She will continue to work virtually

Her statement continued: “I will still give evidence at two committees tomorrow and respond to the debate on the McVitie’s closure at Tollcross, amongst many other commitments this week and next, albeit virtually.”

Ms Forbes isolation comes after the first minister Nicola Sturgeon was able to end hers after testing negative for the virus.

The first minister had stayed at home from Sunday after being identified as a close contact of someone infected with the virus.

Her self isolating ended on Monday afternoon,

