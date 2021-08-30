Scottish finance secretary self isolating after family member tests positive for Covid

Scotland’s finance secretary Kate Forbes is self isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Forbes, who is the Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency, broke the news on Twitter shortly before 8pm on Monday.

Family member positive

In her statement she said: “Late this afternoon, a family member tested positive.

“As a close contact, I will now self-isolate for the full period as I am not fully vaccinated – it’s been less than a fortnight since my second vaccine. ”

She added she would still be working on Tuesday.

New rules introduced earlier in August allow double vaccinated Scots to avoid isolation if they are identified as a close contact of a positive case as long as they have a negative PCR test.

However, Ms Forbes only received her second vaccination recently and therefore has to continue to isolate.

She will continue to work virtually

Her statement continued: “I will still give evidence at two committees tomorrow and respond to the debate on the McVitie’s closure at Tollcross, amongst many other commitments this week and next, albeit virtually.”

Ms Forbes isolation comes after the first minister Nicola Sturgeon was able to end hers after testing negative for the virus.

The first minister had stayed at home from Sunday after being identified as a close contact of someone infected with the virus.

Her self isolating ended on Monday afternoon,