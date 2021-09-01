Scottish independence march to be held in Dundee on referendum anniversary

A march in support of Scottish independence will be held in Dundee later this month.

The march on September 18, the anniversary of the 2014 referendum, will be the second organised by the Scottish Independence Movement (SIM) since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Another pro-independence campaign group, Believe in Scotland, is to hold a day of action with events across Scotland but SIM says its march is not connected.

The march will begin at 1pm from Baxter Park in Stobswell and follow a route through Dundee before ending up at Magdalen Green in the West End.,

A SIM spokesman said: “With our hugely successful march in Glasgow being the first out of the Covid-19 restrictions, SIM is delighted to announce our next march on the campaign trail.

“Taking place in Dundee, on Saturday September 18, we will be gathering early in Baxter Park with the march starting at 1pm sharp.”

Police to be in attendance

He added: “The march will disperse at the green, as no rally is planned.

“Police Scotland will be facilitating the march and stewards will be in attendance.

“Scotland has an alternative, we have an alternative.

“We will march and protest, and our voices will be heard.”

The procession route is as follows: Baxter Park, Arbroath Road, Blackscroft, Seagate, High Street, City Square, Nethergate, Perth Road, Roseangle, Magdalen Green.