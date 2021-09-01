Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Scottish independence march to be held in Dundee on referendum anniversary

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 1 2021, 11.53am Updated: September 1 2021, 12.02pm
An independence march in Dundee.
A march in support of Scottish independence will be held in Dundee later this month.

The march on September 18, the anniversary of the 2014 referendum, will be the second organised by the Scottish Independence Movement (SIM) since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Another pro-independence campaign group, Believe in Scotland, is to hold a day of action with events across Scotland but SIM says its march is not connected.

The march will begin at 1pm from Baxter Park in Stobswell and follow a route through Dundee before ending up at Magdalen Green in the West End.,

A SIM spokesman said: “With our hugely successful march in Glasgow being the first out of the Covid-19 restrictions, SIM is delighted to announce our next march on the campaign trail.

“Taking place in Dundee, on Saturday September 18, we will be gathering early in Baxter Park with the march starting at 1pm sharp.”

Police to be in attendance

He added: “The march will disperse at the green, as no rally is planned.

Police Scotland will be facilitating the march and stewards will be in attendance.

“Scotland has an alternative, we have an alternative.

“We will march and protest, and our voices will be heard.”

The procession route is as follows: Baxter Park, Arbroath Road, Blackscroft, Seagate, High Street, City Square, Nethergate, Perth Road, Roseangle, Magdalen Green.

