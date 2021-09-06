Graeme ‘Nash’ Latto: Son of renowned Dundee tattoo artist aims to immortalise dad’s work

The son of a renowned Dundee tattoo artist – who started working in his mum’s shed in Charleston – hopes to immortalise his dad’s legacy in a book.

Graeme ‘Nash’ Latto worked for several decades in the city before he died in 2006.

He was based in several stores including premises on Victoria Road and Dock Street.

Now son Gary, 30, has been looking back at his dad’s working life and hearing stories from former clients.

Ex-customers have contacted Gary from as far afield as Australia and Germany.

Gary said: “It all started from speaking to a friend of mine who works on building sites.

“He’d had tattoos done from my dad but he was also telling me a lot of the lads on the sites had pieces done and he sent me over some images.

Life as a tattoo artist started in mum’s shed

“It was around that time that my gran, Mary – Graeme’s mum – asked us to look through some of dad’s stuff in the attic.

“I came across this 35mm camera that he had and I decided I would use that as a way of documenting his career.

“Dad must have done thousands of tattoos over the years and it all started in my gran’s shed in 1977 on Invercraig Place.

“Her living room was the waiting room and she’d take a small cut. At that time it was really just pocket money for my dad.

“He was self-taught and at that time there weren’t any tattoo shops in Dundee.”

Gary says he has “reconnected” with his dad through other people’s stories.

Touring with the Hells Angels in Norway

He said: “I was only 15 when he passed away and I have found this a cathartic experience, hearing people’s stories and seeing the different tattoos.

“In a way I have reconnected with my dad through hearing these stories. He was booked up for months when he had the premises on Dock Street.

“When I reached out to folk on social media about their own experiences I was getting responses from Australia, Germany and England.

“Dad also toured with the Hells Angels in Norway so I’m sure there will be a few of his designs in Scandinavia as well.

“There was a period in the 1980s when there was a downturn in trade with the Aids scare and that shut up his shop for a long time.

“He supplemented the downturn with turning to his other trade as a sign artist for shop fronts.

“At this stage I’ve just been sharing people’s stories on social media – but If I’m able to get enough collated, there is a possibility I would look to turn this into a book.”