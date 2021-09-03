Fintry Primary School: Driving ban explained as council set to impose rules by end of September

Parents picking up and dropping off their kids at Fintry Primary School in Dundee will be banned from driving up to the school gates by the end of September.

Dundee City Council is introducing the ban on streets surrounding the school from September 27, in an effort to make the area safer for those walking.

The measures will be in place from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 9.15am, and from 3pm to 3.30pm.

Fintry is the first of six schools where the rules will be introduced after councillors approved the move in January 2021 under its Safer School Streets initiative.

Where will the rules be imposed?

The ban on driving will be introduced on Finavon Terrace, Findcastle Street, Findcastle Place and Findcastle Terrace.

However, people who live on the affected streets, emergency vehicles and contracted taxis for school transport will be exempt.

The council says that all other vehicles on the street during the designated hours will face enforcement from police.

How can residents apply for permits?

Locals are being encouraged to apply for free permits, which can be displayed on their windscreens.

They are available as follows:

Online by submitting a V5C document (proof of vehicle ownership) to schoolstreets@dundeecity.gov.uk. A picture or scan of the front page can be attached to an email with ‘Fintry permit application’ as the subject.

by submitting a V5C document (proof of vehicle ownership) to schoolstreets@dundeecity.gov.uk. A picture or scan of the front page can be attached to an email with ‘Fintry permit application’ as the subject. In person at Finmill Community Centre on September 20 between 3pm and 6pm.

at Finmill Community Centre on September 20 between 3pm and 6pm. At home by requesting a visit on September 20 – residents can call 01382 433657 to arrange a time.

Permits will be issued from September 17.

The rules will also be introduced at a later date on streets surrounding Downfield Primary, Craigiebarns Primary, North East Campus (which includes Longhaugh and St Francis primaries), Coldside Campus (which consists of Rosebank and Our Lady’s primaries) and St Andrew’s Primary.

Similar restrictions on vehicles have been in place at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry and St Mary’s Primary School in Lochee since 2013.

Why is the ban being enforced?

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Unfortunately we still have more car journeys around schools than the Scottish average and a lot of work is going into changing attitudes, the physical environment and other activity.

“Because of the locations of some of our schools, staggered start and finish times at our secondaries and other environmental factors, we needed to take the time to create tailored solutions with the school and wider communities.

“That is why we have looked carefully at all of the factors that need considered and have carried out consultation over time with many interested groups to create a scheme aimed at reducing congestion, improving road safety and having a positive impact on air quality.

“While we recognise that each family has its own circumstances our research indicates that 90% of pupils at Fintry Primary School live within a 10-minute walk of the school.

“In addition to that we know that there are 110 households eligible for permits, but of course not all of them will have access to a vehicle.”