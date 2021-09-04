Plans to demolish 19th-century eatery and construct care home approved by Dundee City Council

Plans to demolish a former eatery in Broughty Ferry and build a care home on the site have been approved by the city council.

The plans, which involve the demolition of the Cambustay Restaurant and Public House, were first submitted to Dundee City Council in February.

They were given the green light by councillors on Wednesday, in a move which has “delighted” applicants Meallmore Ltd.

The application includes details for the demolition of the 19th-century eatery and bar, as well as the erection of a new 54-bed care home on the site.

Plans to develop the site into a care home were submitted to the council in 2019, however they fell through and did not receive planning permission.

54 premium bedrooms provided

A design statement submitted by Planform Architects on behalf on the applicants claims that the two-and-a-half-storey facility will “provide care to elderly people with a variety of age related health conditions such as frailty and dementia.”

According to the statement, 54 premium bedrooms will be on offer at the home, with residents living in groups units of 7 to 10 people.

It continues: “All proposed bedrooms, day rooms and communal facilities are provided above the Care Inspectorate’s National Space Standards requirements for care homes.

“On each upper floor level direct access is provided to an outdoor terrace space. At ground floor level direct access is provided to secure garden areas.

“The brief established the following key aims to ensure the proposed development has a positive impact on both the residents and the surrounding area.”

Care company “delighted” by decision

A spokeswoman for Meallmore added: “We are delighted that the council have approved our planning application for a 54 bed care home for the elderly.

“Once complete it will provide high quality care for the elderly in the community who need support, as well as providing a range of employment opportunities.

“We look forward to progressing with the development of the home.

“Meallmore is a leading provider of nursing, residential and specialist care in Scotland with over 30 years’ experience and is committed to exceptional standards of quality care.”