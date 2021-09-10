Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

66-year-old man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on Fountainbleau Avenue

By Katy Scott
September 10 2021, 9.16pm Updated: September 11 2021, 9.33am
Fountainbleau Drive
Police closed the road during the road traffic incident.

Emergency services raced to a crash involving one vehicle on Fountainbleau Avenue in Dundee on Friday evening.

A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital as police, fire services and an ambulance attended the scene.

Officers attended at around 8:20pm and closed off Fountainbleau Avenue for around three hours.

Car on its side

Pictures of the scene showed a car on its side.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 8.20pm on Friday 10 September 21, following  report of a one vehicle road crash on Fountainbleu Avenue, Dundee.

“A 66-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“The road re-opened around 11pm.”

Fountainbleau Drive
Emergency services attended the scene on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called by police to assist and make the vehicle safe. Two appliances were sent out from Macalpine Road.

However by the time the fire engines arrived, no people were in the vehicle.

The situation was handed over to police at 9:30pm.

 

