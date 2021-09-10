66-year-old man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on Fountainbleau Avenue

Emergency services raced to a crash involving one vehicle on Fountainbleau Avenue in Dundee on Friday evening.

A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital as police, fire services and an ambulance attended the scene.

Officers attended at around 8:20pm and closed off Fountainbleau Avenue for around three hours.

Car on its side

Pictures of the scene showed a car on its side.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 8.20pm on Friday 10 September 21, following report of a one vehicle road crash on Fountainbleu Avenue, Dundee.

“A 66-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“The road re-opened around 11pm.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called by police to assist and make the vehicle safe. Two appliances were sent out from Macalpine Road.

However by the time the fire engines arrived, no people were in the vehicle.

The situation was handed over to police at 9:30pm.