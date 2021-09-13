Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Dundee

Man taken to hospital with head injuries following crash between car and lorry on Dundee A90

By Matteo Bell
September 13 2021, 12.13pm Updated: September 13 2021, 4.54pm
The crash took place on the Kingsway.
A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A90 in Dundee near Kingsway Retail Park.

The 21-year-old, who is believed to have been driving the car involved in the crash, was taken to Ninewells Hospitals just after the collision.

It is understood that he received a “non-life threatening head injury.”

Emergency services were called to the scene and traffic diversions were put in place, resulting in delays for motorists.

Traffic Scotland said the road was fully reopened by 12.40pm and traffic was “easing”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There was a two vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car reported around 10.30am.

“The 21-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Ninewells with what is believed to be a non-life threatening head injury.”

