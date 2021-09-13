Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Silver Spirit: How latest luxury ship to visit Dundee was once cut in half for ‘breathtaking’ extension

By Katy Scott
September 13 2021, 3.40pm Updated: September 13 2021, 5.31pm
silver spirit
The ship - which was once given a unique extension - visited Dundee at the weekend. Inset image: Kuljit Athwal Photography

The latest luxury cruise liner to visit Dundee has a unique claim to fame – it was once cut in half and given a world-first extension.

Silver Spirit docked in Dundee on Saturday during a tour round the UK – and will return to the city on September 25.

In a remarkable feat of engineering, the vessel was sliced wide open and made longer in 2018 before returning to service on the high seas.

silver spirit
The ship was cut in half in 2018, with a 15-metre extension slotted in the middle.

According to operator Silversea, the ship’s cosmetic work was a first in cruise liner history, as it was lengthened by 15 metres – boosting its capacity by about 12%.

She grew from 195.8 to 210.7 meters in length and guest capacity increased from 540 to 608 passengers.

Even the on-deck swimming pool grew by about 50ft.

The feat of engineering – which involved more than 500 skilled workers and 450,000 man hours – hit headlines around the world.

As well as upmarket suites, a new health and fitness centre and casino were installed during the refurbishment.

The renovation took two months and cost more than £70 million.

silver spirit
The Silver Spirit leaving Dundee on Saturday. Pic: Kuljit Athwal Photography

Speaking at the time, Barbara Muckermann – Silversea’s chief marketing officer – described the work as “breathtaking”.

She added: “The lengthening and refurbishment of Silver Spirit will replicate the modern elegance of our latest vessel to make for a more luxurious travelling experience.”

On board Silver Spirit

Built in 2009, Silver Spirit carries more than 400 crew and is the largest in operator Silversea’s fleet of 10 ships – weighing in at 39,519 tons.

The ship boasts 12 decks – nine are passenger-accessible and eight are fitted with cabins.

silver spirit

It offers 304 ocean-view suites, each costing thousands of pounds for a week-long cruise.

It also features eight dining options, as well as six bar and lounges. It also has a pool, three Jacuzzis and six lifts.

silver spirit
The glamorous cocktail lounge features a grand piano.

There is an 8,300 sq ft spa and a supper club with live music.

An Art Deco cocktail lounge also offers entertainment – including music from the on-stage grand piano.

silver spirit

After leaving Dundee on Saturday, Silver Spirit docked at Leith in the early hours of Sunday.

She will finish her current tour in Southampton on Wednesday.

It is not the first time a cruise ship has visited Dundee this summer.

The Marella Explorer 2 – which can hold up to 800 passengers – docked in the city earlier in the year, the first to do so since restrictions on travel eased following the Covid-19 pandemic.

