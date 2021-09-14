News / Dundee Fire crews tackle blaze at farm in Kirkcaldy as smoke seen from nearby homes By Jake Keith September 14 2021, 8.05am Updated: September 14 2021, 10.01am Firefighters responded to a fire on a farm near Chapel in Kirkcaldy. Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze in a stack of insulation sheeting at a Fife farm. The fire, which began just before 7pm on Monday, took place near Chapel in Kirkcaldy. Smoke from the incident could be seen from nearby housing estates. The smoke was visible from nearby homes. Pic supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one crew attended. He said: “One hose reel jet was used to extinguish a fire in a stack of insulation sheeting. “The crew were not there for long and the stop message came in at 7.30pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up