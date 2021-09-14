Fire crews tackle blaze at farm in Kirkcaldy as smoke seen from nearby homes

Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze in a stack of insulation sheeting at a Fife farm.

The fire, which began just before 7pm on Monday, took place near Chapel in Kirkcaldy.

Smoke from the incident could be seen from nearby housing estates.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one crew attended.

He said: “One hose reel jet was used to extinguish a fire in a stack of insulation sheeting.

“The crew were not there for long and the stop message came in at 7.30pm.”