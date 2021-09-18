Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Dundee

Dundee charity gearing up to stop kids going hungry or cold this autumn

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 18 2021, 7.00am Updated: September 18 2021, 8.39am
Dundee Bairns funding
Dundee Bairns volunteers with food parcels.

A leading Dundee children’s charity is gearing up to stop kids going cold or hungry this autumn.

Dundee Bairns is preparing to provide thousands of pupils with food parcels during the October break.

It forms part of the charity’s Fun and Food programme, to ensure children are fed and can take part in activities during school holidays.

Dundee Bairns has also secured funding to continue its Cosy Bairns project, launched last year to provide warm clothing to children in need.

Thousands of meals being prepared in Dundee this summer as part of the Dundee Bairns Fun and Food project.

Dundee Bairns co-ordinator Genna Miller said the group is now asking for applications for their October 2021 Fun and Food programme.

She said: “Dundee Bairns will be delivering our October Fun and Food Programme in the October school holidays.

“This will provide food and fun activities for children in areas of multiple deprivation over the October school holiday period.

“We will be launching this just eight weeks after our summer provision which saw around 21,000 meals delivered across 55 community projects. ”

Genna Miller, co-ordinator at Dundee Bairns
Genna Miller, co-ordinator Dundee Bairns.

Genna added: “The programme helps us to address food insecurity for children and families over the school holiday periods by providing cold packed lunches of sandwiches, wraps, salads and filled rolls along with a healthy snack and drink.

“Provision for children and families is so needed after the last 18 months of pandemic stress and general worry.

“We are delighted to see ‘normal’ activities beginning to resume  – it’s so good to see children being active and having fun. ”

Cosy Bairns

More funding has come from two outside sources to help with the Cosy Bairns project.

It includes £15,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery Trust and £2,000 from Dundee software company Waracle.

Applications for community groups to get involved in the Fun and Food programme can be made until September 22.

Contact dundeebairnscoordinator@gmail.com

