Fire, drugs, human waste: Dundee woman living in close from ‘hell’

A Dundee woman says she is living in “hell” after her close was left black from a fire that started outside her front door.

Kaylin Worsley claims her flat in Douglas has also been broken into – and her block is being blighted by anti-social behaviour.

Drugs paraphernalia and even human waste have been left in the communal close on Aboyne Avenue.

Kaylin says the close is in darkness at night because its light has not been fixed, and the hall has not been cleaned since the blaze.

The 22-year-old said: “I only came here in February but it has been hell.

“As well as the fire, the security door has been kicked in and random people regularly come in and use the close, and then drugs paraphernalia is left lying around.

“People even try my door, which also hasn’t been mended since the fire, and that is really scary.

Close ‘in total darkness’ after fire

“The council haven’t cleaned the close since the fire and it is still completely black.

“The light hasn’t been fixed since the fire and the close is in darkness.

“After the fire, the firefighters wedged the secure door open, and now I have had a letter from the council complaining about it and telling me it needs to be shut – but they haven’t been near the building to clean it or fix anything.”

Kaylin says the fire was started outside her door in the early hours of one morning about three weeks ago.

She added: “Fortunately I wasn’t in, as I was staying with a friend. I dread to think what might have happened if I had been at home.

“It’s an absolute joke. I have reported everything on several occasions but nothing is getting done.

“Nobody is doing anything to resolve the problems.”

Jim Malone, a former firefighter and a community activist in north-east Dundee, says issues like this used to be addressed much more quickly in the past.

‘Disgust’ at condition of flats

He said: “This is disgusting. This girl will be feeling very vulnerable and it’s dreadful that she is expected to remain in her flat in these conditions.”

Dundee City Council says it is planning to clean up the close, but the local authority has not confirmed a timescale.

A spokesman said: “We are aware and engaged in the matter to rectify and carry out the repairs.”