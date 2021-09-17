Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Fire, drugs, human waste: Dundee woman living in close from ‘hell’

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 17 2021, 12.16pm Updated: September 17 2021, 12.17pm
Kaylin Worsley in the fire-damaged communal close of her Aboyne Avenue home
Kaylin Worsley in the fire-damaged communal close of her Aboyne Avenue home

A Dundee woman says she is living in “hell” after her close was left black from a fire that started outside her front door.

Kaylin Worsley claims her flat in Douglas has also been broken into – and her block is being blighted by anti-social behaviour.

Drugs paraphernalia and even human waste have been left in the communal close on Aboyne Avenue.

Kaylin says the close is in darkness at night because its light has not been fixed, and the hall has not been cleaned since the blaze.

The 22-year-old said: “I only came here in February but it has been hell.

“As well as the fire, the security door has been kicked in and random people regularly come in and use the close, and then drugs paraphernalia is left lying around.

“People even try my door, which also hasn’t been mended since the fire, and that is really scary.

Close ‘in total darkness’ after fire

“The council haven’t cleaned the close since the fire and it is still completely black.

“The light hasn’t been fixed since the fire and the close is in darkness.

“After the fire, the firefighters wedged the secure door open, and now I have had a letter from the council complaining about it and telling me it needs to be shut – but they haven’t been near the building to clean it or fix anything.”

Kaylin says the fire was started outside her door in the early hours of one morning about three weeks ago.

She added: “Fortunately I wasn’t in, as I was staying with a friend. I dread to think what might have happened if I had been at home.

“It’s an absolute joke. I have reported everything on several occasions but nothing is getting done.

“Nobody is doing anything to resolve the problems.”

Jim Malone, a former firefighter and a community activist in north-east Dundee, says issues like this used to be addressed much more quickly in the past.

‘Disgust’ at condition of flats

He said: “This is disgusting. This girl will be feeling very vulnerable and it’s dreadful that she  is expected to remain in her flat in these conditions.”

Dundee City Council says it is planning to clean up the close, but the local authority has not confirmed a timescale.

A spokesman said: “We are aware and engaged in the matter to rectify and carry out the repairs.”

Stuck in Rent: I’m young, trustworthy and have a job so why can’t I buy a home?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier