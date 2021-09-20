Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Fresh bid for apartments and restaurant at former Antalia site in Dundee

By Steven Rae
September 20 2021, 3.25pm Updated: September 20 2021, 3.27pm
Whitehall Crescent flats Antalia
The offices above the former Antalia restaurant could be converted into 14 apartments.

Fresh plans have been lodged to redevelop a former office block and restaurant in Dundee city centre.

The building, on Whitehall Crescent – at the bottom of Crichton Street – includes the former Antalia restaurant on the ground floor.

Plans submitted to Dundee City Council would see the restaurant retained with 14 apartments above.

It is the latest in a line of planning bids for the site.

Whitehall Crescent flats Antalia
The former Antalia restaurant, which also traded under the name Scots Hoose, is on the bottom floor of the building.

A statement by architect Jon Frullani, on behalf of applicant Joup Property Ltd, says: “The site comprises a vacant, six-storey 1960s office block with a vacant restaurant on the ground floor.

“The building is predominantly finished in a dark brown curtain walling system.

“The proposed development seeks to reinvigorate the prominence of the tower block at 3 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, by modernising its appearance.”

Whitehall Crescent flats Antalia

The statement says that the building “contributes significantly as a landmark” in the area but its current look “detracts from the appearance” of nearby buildings.

It continues: “The proposal seeks to change the use of the former office accommodation to allow for the sustainable re-use of the building.

“The proposed flats are afforded generous space standards with the building being accessed on the level and stairs as well as lifts providing access to the flats.”

Each flat would have two bedrooms and a series of energy efficiency measures.

Previous plans for office block

The site has been the subject of several planning bids in recent years.

In March 2020 proposals emerged from Jamal Property World to form 16 flats, a rooftop extension and a restaurant on the ground floor.

In 2017 there was a bid by Assurance Developments Ltd to turn the block into 27 homes with a rooftop terrace.

The same firm was behind 2016 plans to redevelop the site as a hotel, apartments and rooftop restaurant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]