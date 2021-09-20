Fresh bid for apartments and restaurant at former Antalia site in Dundee

Fresh plans have been lodged to redevelop a former office block and restaurant in Dundee city centre.

The building, on Whitehall Crescent – at the bottom of Crichton Street – includes the former Antalia restaurant on the ground floor.

Plans submitted to Dundee City Council would see the restaurant retained with 14 apartments above.

It is the latest in a line of planning bids for the site.

A statement by architect Jon Frullani, on behalf of applicant Joup Property Ltd, says: “The site comprises a vacant, six-storey 1960s office block with a vacant restaurant on the ground floor.

“The building is predominantly finished in a dark brown curtain walling system.

“The proposed development seeks to reinvigorate the prominence of the tower block at 3 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, by modernising its appearance.”

The statement says that the building “contributes significantly as a landmark” in the area but its current look “detracts from the appearance” of nearby buildings.

It continues: “The proposal seeks to change the use of the former office accommodation to allow for the sustainable re-use of the building.

“The proposed flats are afforded generous space standards with the building being accessed on the level and stairs as well as lifts providing access to the flats.”

Each flat would have two bedrooms and a series of energy efficiency measures.

Previous plans for office block

The site has been the subject of several planning bids in recent years.

In March 2020 proposals emerged from Jamal Property World to form 16 flats, a rooftop extension and a restaurant on the ground floor.

In 2017 there was a bid by Assurance Developments Ltd to turn the block into 27 homes with a rooftop terrace.

The same firm was behind 2016 plans to redevelop the site as a hotel, apartments and rooftop restaurant.