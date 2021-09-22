Class B drugs recovered after police raid in Dundee

Police have recovered class B drugs during a raid on a house in Dundee.

A large police presence was visible on East Haddon Road – which runs between Arbroath Road and Greendykes Road – on Tuesday afternoon.

Up to four police vehicles were at the scene as officers carried out a search.

One man has been reported to the procurator fiscal while a woman has been arrested on a separate matter.

Class B drugs recovered

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm on Tuesday, officers executed a warrant at a property on East Haddon Road, Dundee.

“A personal amount of class B drugs was recovered and a 48-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“A 48-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with a separate outstanding warrant.”