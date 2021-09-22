Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Dundee

Class B drugs recovered after police raid in Dundee

By James Simpson
September 22 2021, 11.42am Updated: September 22 2021, 2.07pm
drugs raid
Police went to East Haddon Road

Police have recovered class B drugs during a raid on a house in Dundee.

A large police presence was visible on East Haddon Road – which runs between Arbroath Road and Greendykes Road – on Tuesday afternoon.

Up to four police vehicles were at the scene as officers carried out a search.

One man has been reported to the procurator fiscal while a woman has been arrested on a separate matter.

Class B drugs recovered

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm on Tuesday, officers executed a warrant at a property on East Haddon Road, Dundee.

“A personal amount of class B drugs was recovered and a 48-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“A 48-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with a separate outstanding warrant.”

