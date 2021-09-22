Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee carer ‘left vulnerable and suicidal people without food’, watchdog says

By Steven Rae
September 22 2021, 2.46pm Updated: September 22 2021, 2.47pm
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.

A Dundee carer who reportedly left “very vulnerable” people without food – some of whom were said to be suicidal – has been let off with a warning.

Support worker Jemma Louise Garden was employed to care for people in their own homes.

An industry watchdog said over the course of three days, she neglected vulnerable people, some for whole days, meaning they were left hungry and living in unclean conditions.

‘Suicidal tendencies and neglected welfare’

A report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Garden knew two of the service users “were vulnerable, unable to cook for themselves or had suicidal tendencies”, and that she had “neglected their welfare”.

The SSSC has given Garden a formal warning.

On February 17 2019, the report said Garden sent a service user a text message to say she would arrive at midday to support him. However, she failed to attend at the man’s house at all, according to the watchdog.

Three days later on February 20, she again reportedly failed to arrive at the same person’s house and did not provide him with the support he needed.

Man ‘left without care for over five hours’

Also on February 20 2019, she is said to have failed to provide proper support for a second person, again not attending at the woman’s house to care for her.

Then in April that year, SSSC investigators said she left a man’s home at 1.30pm, despite her shift ending at 7pm, meaning the man was without the care he required for more than five hours.

On another occasion, she is said to have broken rules on professionalism by taking her partner to the home of a man with learning difficulties, who she was employed to care for.

‘Inappropriate relationship with vulnerable man’

She also reportedly discussed aspects of her personal life, leading to an “inappropriate relationship” with the vulnerable individual, the SSSC report said.

In their findings, SSSC investigators said: “You left early or failed to visit service users and you neglected their welfare and increased the risk that they would come to harm.

“The behaviour is considered to be serious. The service users whom you were employed to care for were very vulnerable people who required you to make their meals, clean their homes, provide personal care to them or take them on outings.

“As a result of your behaviour, these service users were either left without food, without
clean homes or missed outings.

“This has resulted in each of them being placed at risk of physical and/or emotional harm.”

‘Inappropriate relationships’

The report added: “Your insight into your behaviour is limited and you have not recognised how your behaviour could have impacted each of the service users.”

It was said by the SSSC that Garden’s conduct was “a pattern of behaviour” which occurred over three months while employed in Dundee.

In relation to the man whose house Garden reportedly visited with her partner, and to whom she allegedly divulged information about her personal life, investigators said: “Social service workers must work with service users in a professional manner and not form inappropriate relationships with them.

“You discussed with the service user your personal circumstances and introduced him to your partner.

‘Suicidal tendencies’

“Your behaviour caused the person to become emotionally involved with your own personal circumstances. It caused or had the potential to cause upset and unrealistic expectations on their part.”

The report said Garden knew the service users were vulnerable, were unable to
cook for themselves or had suicidal tendencies.

She was also aware of “strict professional boundaries in place”, according to officers.

‘Nobody else was there to care for them’

“These service users relied solely on you to turn up and carry out the care they required.

“Nobody else was there to provide this care for them,” the report said.

SSSC staff said factors in Garden’s favour were that she had a good previous work history, the reported behaviour occurred in 2019 and no other matters had since been referred to the SSSC by her current employer, who she began working with in February 2020.

It also noted that she cooperated with the SSSC’s investigation.

A warning was placed on Garden’s registration and will remain in place for 24 months, from September 21.

Garden could not be reached for comment.

