A sign mess: Confusion at wrong traffic signals outside Dundee school

A driver claims Dundee City Council needs to brush up on its Highway Code – as road signs outside a school are being used in the wrong way.

Dean Newstead noticed the error as he passed Sidlaw View Primary on Harestane Road.

Two chicanes narrow the road to single-file traffic, forcing drivers to slow down and give priority to motorists coming the other way.

But the signs have been put in the wrong locations or upside down, causing potential confusion for drivers who know the Highway Code rules.

A blue sign, which normally indicates that the driver approaching has right of way, actually tells people to stop.

Further along the road, a sign with a red circle – designed to tell drivers to stop – informs them that they have right of way.

Dean, from Broughty Ferry, said: “The blue sign normally gives you right of way, however I noticed a taxi coming quite close in the other direction.

“It wasn’t until I checked the sign again that I saw the text underneath said oncoming traffic has right of way.

“If I collided with that taxi driver we would’ve both been in the wrong, but the signs weren’t clear.”

Dean – who got in touch with The Courier to highlight the error – posted his findings on social media to get the views of other drivers.

He said: “It started a bit of a debate, with some folk disagreeing or not really sure.

Council ‘looking into the matter’

“Some people were saying I was wrong, but if you check any driving theory book, it’ll say that the signs are the wrong way about.

“The words are wrong, but the signs are also upside down, so it kind of corrects itself.

“People were saying that made it half-right. Hopefully it’ll get people scratching their heads and thinking.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are looking into the matter.”