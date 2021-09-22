Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

A sign mess: Confusion at wrong traffic signals outside Dundee school

By Katy Scott
September 22 2021, 4.26pm Updated: September 22 2021, 5.13pm
The signs are outside Sidlaw View Primary School on Harestane Road
The signs are outside Sidlaw View Primary School on Harestane Road

A driver claims Dundee City Council needs to brush up on its Highway Code – as road signs outside a school are being used in the wrong way.

Dean Newstead noticed the error as he passed Sidlaw View Primary on Harestane Road.

Two chicanes narrow the road to single-file traffic, forcing drivers to slow down and give priority to motorists coming the other way.

But the signs have been put in the wrong locations or upside down, causing potential confusion for drivers who know the Highway Code rules.

A blue sign, which normally indicates that the driver approaching has right of way, actually tells people to stop.

The sign at Harestane Road (left) and how it should be used according to the Highway Code (right).
The sign at Harestane Road (left) and how it should be used according to the Highway Code (right).

Further along the road, a sign with a red circle – designed to tell drivers to stop – informs them that they have right of way.

Dean, from Broughty Ferry, said: “The blue sign normally gives you right of way, however I noticed a taxi coming quite close in the other direction.

“It wasn’t until I checked the sign again that I saw the text underneath said oncoming traffic has right of way.

A 'give way' sign used correctly in the foreground, but the sign in the background should be blue.
A ‘give way’ sign used correctly in the foreground, but the sign in the background should be blue.

“If I collided with that taxi driver we would’ve both been in the wrong, but the signs weren’t clear.”

Dean – who got in touch with The Courier to highlight the error – posted his findings on social media to get the views of other drivers.

He said: “It started a bit of a debate, with some folk disagreeing or not really sure.

Council ‘looking into the matter’

“Some people were saying I was wrong, but if you check any driving theory book, it’ll say that the signs are the wrong way about.

“The words are wrong, but the signs are also upside down, so it kind of corrects itself.

“People were saying that made it half-right. Hopefully it’ll get people scratching their heads and thinking.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are looking into the matter.”

Eagle-eyed local spots mistake on Dundee bus sign after bird lands on it

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]