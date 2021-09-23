Dundee WestFest set to return for 2022 after ‘frustrating’ two years

Dundee’s WestFest will return in 2022 bigger and better than ever after a “frustrating” few years, organisers say.

The Magdalen Green event, which features fair rides, stalls and live music, has attracted big crowds since being launched in 2010.

Like other festivals in the UK however, the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled.

Next year’s event is pencilled in for June 2022, pending licenses being granted by Dundee City Council.

Dundee WestFest will return

Martin Hay, chair of the WestFest committee, says starting to organise now will give the team plenty of time to resurrect all of the event’s original elements.

He said: “It’s been a frustrating couple of years for myself and fellow committee members.

“2020 was well organised when we were forced to cancel due to restrictions and we decided not to proceed with 2021 too.

“Big Sunday is a family fun day held on Magdalen Green each year which has always been free, funded by income raised on the day, grant funding, sponsorship and donations.

“The only way for it to go ahead with current track and trace restrictions would be to ticket the event, which probably would result in an entrance charge.

“We are hopeful that by June 2022 we can hold Big Sunday in the same way as we have previously.”

Free event is growing in popularity

The festival usually begins with a week-long community event bringing together shops, artists, business owners and residents to celebrate the charms of the West End.

It culminates in Big Sunday when Magdalen Green becomes the site of a day-long carnival.

It has grown in popularity year-on-year with the most recent events attracting crowds of more than 13,000 people.

Some residents have tried to have the event scaled down amid concerns over underage drinking and loud music into the evening.

The committee’s AGM will be held on Wednesday September 29 at Blackness Library at 7pm.

Mr Hay says though the 20-strong committee has lots of volunteers, he is eager to welcome fresh faces.

Anyone interested should email martin@dundeewestfest.org to confirm attendance at the AGM.