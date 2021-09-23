Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee WestFest set to return for 2022 after ‘frustrating’ two years

By Jake Keith
September 23 2021, 2.36pm Updated: September 23 2021, 2.41pm
WestFest is a popular event in Dundee
Dundee’s WestFest will return in 2022 bigger and better than ever after a “frustrating” few years, organisers say.

The Magdalen Green event, which features fair rides, stalls and live music, has attracted big crowds since being launched in 2010.

Like other festivals in the UK however, the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled.

Next year’s event is pencilled in for June 2022, pending licenses being granted by Dundee City Council.

Dundee WestFest will return

Martin Hay, chair of the WestFest committee, says starting to organise now will give the team plenty of time to resurrect all of the event’s original elements.

He said: “It’s been a frustrating couple of years for myself and fellow committee members.

“2020 was well organised when we were forced to cancel due to restrictions and we decided not to proceed with 2021 too.

WestFest attracted more than 13,000 people in 2018 and 2019

“Big Sunday is a family fun day held on Magdalen Green each year which has always been free, funded by income raised on the day, grant funding, sponsorship and donations.

“The only way for it to go ahead with current track and trace restrictions would be to ticket the event, which probably would result in an entrance charge.

“We are hopeful that by June 2022 we can hold Big Sunday in the same way as we have previously.”

Free event is growing in popularity

The festival usually begins with a week-long community event bringing together shops, artists, business owners and residents to celebrate the charms of the West End.

It culminates in Big Sunday when Magdalen Green becomes the site of a day-long carnival.

It has grown in popularity year-on-year with the most recent events attracting crowds of more than 13,000 people.

Some residents have tried to have the event scaled down amid concerns over underage drinking and loud music into the evening.

People dancing at WestFest in 2018.

The committee’s AGM will be held on Wednesday September 29 at Blackness Library at 7pm.

Mr Hay says though the 20-strong committee has lots of volunteers, he is eager to welcome fresh faces.

Anyone interested should email martin@dundeewestfest.org to confirm attendance at the AGM.

