Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Man charged after cocaine and cash seized in Douglas raid

By Katy Scott
September 23 2021, 6.50pm
The raid happened on Balmerino Road.
The raid happened on Balmerino Road.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with drug-dealing offences following a raid in the Douglas area of Dundee.

Officers say they recovered cocaine worth just over £4,700, as well as a small amount of cannabis, on Balmerino Road.

Police also seized cash and other items related to the alleged distribution of controlled drugs.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Raid part of ongoing police operation

The raid was carried out as part of Police Scotland‘s Operation Argonite.

Sergeant Lucy Cameron said: “While this type of action is an obvious example of the work being carried out in our communities with the assistance of the public, our ongoing operation is looking at other types of crime, not just those related to drugs.

“We will continue to strengthen our partnership working in order to provide support to those who are vulnerable or open to exploitation, and protect the wider public as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier