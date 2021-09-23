Man charged after cocaine and cash seized in Douglas raid

A 28-year-old man has been charged with drug-dealing offences following a raid in the Douglas area of Dundee.

Officers say they recovered cocaine worth just over £4,700, as well as a small amount of cannabis, on Balmerino Road.

Police also seized cash and other items related to the alleged distribution of controlled drugs.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Raid part of ongoing police operation

The raid was carried out as part of Police Scotland‘s Operation Argonite.

Sergeant Lucy Cameron said: “While this type of action is an obvious example of the work being carried out in our communities with the assistance of the public, our ongoing operation is looking at other types of crime, not just those related to drugs.

“We will continue to strengthen our partnership working in order to provide support to those who are vulnerable or open to exploitation, and protect the wider public as well.”