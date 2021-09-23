Alan Taylor: Search for missing Dundee man after car found in Glencoe

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Dundee man whose car has been found in Glencoe.

Alan Taylor was reported missing from South Tay Street on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old is believed to have been driving his grey Fiat Punto, registration number TN07 OWK.

The vehicle was discovered in the Glencoe area on Thursday.

Missing man’s car found

Alan is described as being around 5ft 7in tall and slim, with short greying hair and glasses.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward urgently.

“They are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they have seen him or his Fiat Punto in any of the following areas: Glencoe, the West Highland Way, the Lost Valley or Aonach Eagach.

“If you have any information, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1374 of September 21.”