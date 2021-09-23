Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Taylor: Search for missing Dundee man after car found in Glencoe

By Katy Scott
September 23 2021, 6.54pm Updated: September 23 2021, 7.06pm
Alan Taylor was reported missing on Tuesday
Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Dundee man whose car has been found in Glencoe.

Alan Taylor was reported missing from South Tay Street on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old is believed to have been driving his grey Fiat Punto, registration number TN07 OWK.

The vehicle was discovered in the Glencoe area on Thursday.

Missing man’s car found

Alan is described as being around 5ft 7in tall and slim, with short greying hair and glasses.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward urgently.

“They are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they have seen him or his Fiat Punto in any of the following areas: Glencoe, the West Highland Way, the Lost Valley or Aonach Eagach.

“If you have any information, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1374 of September 21.”

