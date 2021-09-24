Community park plans at former Douglas Primary School site given funding boost

A new community park on the former Douglas Primary School could soon become a reality with the help of £570,000 of Lottery funding.

Councillors will now be asked to give the final go-ahead for Douglas Community Park when they meet to discuss the project next week.

The funding was part of more than £1 million of Lottery funding for Tayside and Fife announced earlier this month.

The park would include seating, a network of new paths, and plants and trees – along with a children’s playpark and a decked area.

Funding welcomed by locals

Jim Campbell, chairman of Douglas Open Spaces Group, said: “I would like to thank the National Lottery for providing funding to develop the former site of Douglas Primary School into Douglas Park.

“This development, in the centre of Douglas will benefit the entire community and will incorporate a play park for the younger members of the community.

“This project has been a long time in planning and we look forward to seeing the park completed.”

Councillor Christina Roberts, neighbourhood services deputy convener at Dundee City Council, said: “I know a lot of hard work has gone into developing the plans, applying for the available funding and getting the project to the stage it is currently at now.

“The new facilities will benefit many in Douglas and I look forward to the delivery of the community park as an additional asset for the area.”