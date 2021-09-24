Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community park plans at former Douglas Primary School site given funding boost

By Neil Henderson
September 24 2021, 9.24am Updated: September 24 2021, 9.44am
The former school site could soon be transformed into a community park.
A new community park on the former Douglas Primary School could soon become a reality with the help of £570,000 of Lottery funding.

Councillors will now be asked to give the final go-ahead for Douglas Community Park when they meet to discuss the project next week.

The funding was part of more than £1 million of Lottery funding for Tayside and Fife announced earlier this month.

The park would include seating, a network of new paths, and plants and trees – along with a children’s playpark and a decked area.

Funding welcomed by locals

Jim Campbell, chairman of Douglas Open Spaces Group, said: “I would like to thank the National Lottery for providing funding to develop the former site of Douglas Primary School into Douglas Park.

“This development, in the centre of Douglas will benefit the entire community and will incorporate a play park for the younger members of the community.

“This project has been a long time in planning and we look forward to seeing the park completed.”

Councillor Christina Roberts, neighbourhood services deputy convener at Dundee City Council, said: “I know a lot of hard work has gone into developing the plans, applying for the available funding and getting the project to the stage it is currently at now.

“The new facilities will benefit many in Douglas and I look forward to the delivery of the community park as an additional asset for the area.”

