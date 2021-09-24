WATCH: Moment car ploughs into Broughty Ferry shop in suspected break-in bid

A car has been driven into the front of a Broughty Ferry newsagents in what staff suspect is an attempt to break into the store.

Workers turned up at the Premier Claypotts Convenience shop on Claypotts Road to discover a vehicle had rammed into the front of the building.

CCTV (below) shows what is believed to be a dark blue Vauxhall Zafira, travelling from the centre of Broughty Ferry, braking outside the store before driving towards it.

It then rams the glass at the front twice before heading off towards Arbroath Road.

Nothing was stolen, but police are now investigating the incident, which happened just after 4am on Friday.

Mohabbat Khan, who works at the shop, believes there could be £1,000 worth of damage.

He said: “We were astonished to see what had happened. I didn’t open up but when a colleague did at 7am he saw car debris and then noticed the window.

“After looking back on CCTV we saw the car calmly braking and sitting across both the lanes, and then driving at the store.

“He was maybe going 10mph but he reversed back and did it again – and we think the second strike does most of the damage.”

‘It’s something you expect to see in a movie’

The staff believe there was a second person inside the car.

Mohabbat said: “When you look back you can see what we think is a female being propelled forward with the impact.

“The person driving the car doesn’t appear to be swerving the vehicle erratically, it all seems to be done very calmly.

“They’ve struck the shop directly where the cigarettes, alcohol and cash register are.

“Thankfully they’ve not got through but we’ve only had the store for around seven months and this is the second attempt on the shop.”

Mohabbat says customers have been left shocked at the attempt to get into the shop.

He added: “It’s something you expect to see in a movie, not in a quiet area like this.

“We’ve left the debris sitting outside the shop but the police have informed us they won’t be able to come out until Sunday.

“This is a concern for us as we wanted them to inspect the damage and debris before we cleared it away.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a report a vehicle had driven into a shop front on Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry around 7.50am on Friday.”