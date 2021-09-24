Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

WATCH: Moment car ploughs into Broughty Ferry shop in suspected break-in bid

By James Simpson
September 24 2021, 2.09pm Updated: September 24 2021, 5.21pm
Post Thumbnail

A car has been driven into the front of a Broughty Ferry newsagents in what staff suspect is an attempt to break into the store.

Workers turned up at the Premier Claypotts Convenience shop on Claypotts Road to discover a vehicle had rammed into the front of the building.

CCTV (below) shows what is believed to be a dark blue Vauxhall Zafira, travelling from the centre of Broughty Ferry, braking outside the store before driving towards it.

It then rams the glass at the front twice before heading off towards Arbroath Road.

Nothing was stolen, but police are now investigating the incident, which happened just after 4am on Friday.

The shop’s window has been damaged.

Mohabbat Khan, who works at the shop, believes there could be £1,000 worth of damage.

He said: “We were astonished to see what had happened. I didn’t open up but when a colleague did at 7am he saw car debris and then noticed the window.

“After looking back on CCTV we saw the car calmly braking and sitting across both the lanes, and then driving at the store.

“He was maybe going 10mph but he reversed back and did it again – and we think the second strike does most of the damage.”

‘It’s something you expect to see in a movie’

The staff believe there was a second person inside the car.

Mohabbat said: “When you look back you can see what we think is a female being propelled forward with the impact.

“The person driving the car doesn’t appear to be swerving the vehicle erratically, it all seems to be done very calmly.

“They’ve struck the shop directly where the cigarettes, alcohol and cash register are.

“Thankfully they’ve not got through but we’ve only had the store for around seven months and this is the second attempt on the shop.”

Mohabbat says customers have been left shocked at the attempt to get into the shop.

He added: “It’s something you expect to see in a movie, not in a quiet area like this.

“We’ve left the debris sitting outside the shop but the police have informed us they won’t be able to come out until Sunday.

Claypotts Convenience store.

“This is a concern for us as we wanted them to inspect the damage and debris before we cleared it away.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a report a vehicle had driven into a shop front on Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry around 7.50am on Friday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier